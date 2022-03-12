https://sputniknews.com/20220312/weekly-wrap-up-eu-leaders-meet-to-discuss-ukraine-crisis-inflation-and-gas-prices-explode-1093795614.html

Weekly Wrap up; EU Leaders Meet to Discuss Ukraine Crisis; Inflation and Gas Prices Explode

EU leaders are meeting in Versailles to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the economic backlash from their massive sanction program against Russia. 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly Wrap up; EU Leaders Meet to Discuss Ukraine Crisis; Inflation and Gas Prices Explode EU leaders are meeting in Versailles to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the economic backlash from their massive sanction program against Russia.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. EU leaders are meeting in Versailles to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the economic backlash from their massive sanction program against Russia. Also, defense giants are making a fortune from the US response to the Ukraine crisis, Democratic leadership has pulled Covid relief funds, and 40 GOP Senators vote to transfer aircraft to Ukraine.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Crimea. Regis is an American citizen and he speaks with us live from the Russian peninsula to explain the state of affairs and the effect that the crisis is having on the local people.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Latin America. President Maduro chose to reactivate talks with opposition leaders and he confirms that he has met with Biden administration officials to talk about the potential for a return of Venezuelan oil to the international market.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents." and Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, join us to discuss this week's stories. The US House of Representatives has pulled covid relief and passed a $782 billion Pentagon bill. Also, former Trump VP Mike Pence has told an Israeli paper that the GOP will kill any return to the JCPOA if they take power in 2024 and food prices are spiraling out of control.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th" and Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist join us to discuss this week's stories. The biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine are causing an international stir as the Russians offer their evidence to the United Nations. Also, the US and its allies are potentially committing economic suicide to get revenge and ostensibly destabilize Russia and the current media blitz of propaganda is without equal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

