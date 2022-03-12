https://sputniknews.com/20220312/videos-multiple-explosions-sound-off-near-us-consulate-compound-in-erbil-1093817217.html

Videos: Multiple Explosions Sound Off Near US Consulate Compound in Erbil

Videos: Multiple Explosions Sound Off Near US Consulate Compound in Erbil

At the moment, the scale of destruction is not known. It is also not clear what the target of the attack was, although no one is reported to have been killed. 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T22:28+0000

2022-03-12T22:28+0000

2022-03-12T23:21+0000

erbil

explosion

iraq

iraq war

kurds

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093817409_0:114:1275:831_1920x0_80_0_0_172ec21ff53d30ea685a36da63c0a429.png

Several explosions were heard over the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan on late Saturday, according to social media reports.Unconfirmed reports say that a rocket hit was recorded near the US consulate in the city. Videos of explosions were shared on social media, with one allegedly showing an explosion in the sky over the city.Tweets citing FlightRadar24 data asserted that several fighter jets were heard in the sky.According to reports, the studio of the local TV channel Kurdistan 24 was also damaged in the airstrike.Sky News Arabia reported that the target of the missile attack was the headquarters of the US Consulate in Erbil, adding that five missiles were fired at the area.The Iraqi Health Ministry reportedly said that no one was killed in the incident.Unconfirmed reports also suggested that the missiles may have been fired from the Khasabad military base in Iran.In the past year, the Erbil airport in Kurdistan, which houses American forces, has been attacked several times. A drone strike last July triggered sirens in the US consulate in Erbil. There were no casualties or property damage recorded at the time.

erbil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

erbil, explosion, iraq, iraq war, kurds, us