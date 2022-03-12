https://sputniknews.com/20220312/us-adds-dozens-of-russian-citizens-entities-to-sanctions-list---treasury-dept-1093793489.html

US Adds Dozens of Russian Citizens, Entities to Sanctions List - Treasury Dept.

In reaction to the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine, the US, the EU, and others have slapped sanctions and export bans on Russia in recent... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against dozens of Russian-linked individuals and entities for their support of the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine and North Korea's weapons development.The US Treasury Department said it had imposed anti-Russia sanctions against ten members of VTB bank's management board, adding sanctions to the bank. Restrictions have been consistently introduced since the beginning of the Kremlin's special military operation, including disconnecting VTB Bank, along with several other financial institutions in Russia, from the SWIFT global financial network.The department added that the OFAC had published guidance to block future attempts to use virtual currency as a means of avoiding US sanctions against Russia. The statement noted all of its moves are in addition to Biden's new executive order, which imposes significant import and export restrictions on Russia, including the export of US banknotes. Earlier in the day, the Biden administration said that the president had signed an executive order to create a legal authority to bar any investment in any sector of the Russian economy. In a recent interview with CNBC, Yellen stated that the US had not seen any indication that China was aiding Russia with financial workarounds for sanctions imposed by the US and its allies in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.According to the treasury secretary, Chinese banks that do heavy business with Western countries are concerned about their relationship with US and European financial institutions, and are wary of doing business with Russia in light of sanctions pressure.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned on Monday that if China does not follow the sanctions placed on Russia, the US will take action against it.US Treasury Authorizes Activities Related to Humanitarian Projects in Donbass RepublicsThe Treasury's OFAC announced that it had issued a license authorizing certain transactions with non-governmental organizations in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, related to humanitarian projects.New Sanctions on North KoreaOFAC also sanctioned two individuals and three entities for supporting North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile programs.According to the statement, the measures target a network of Russian-based persons and businesses who assist North Korea in obtaining components for its ballistic missile systems.The US, the EU, and other nations have slapped sanctions and export bans on Russia in recent weeks, following the launch of the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine at the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for assistance in defending against attacks by Ukrainian military assets.The Russian Defense Ministry has stressed on numerous occasions that the military infrastructure of Ukraine is its main target, and that civilians are not in danger as a result of the ongoing military actions.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

