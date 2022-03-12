https://sputniknews.com/20220312/two-dead-several-seriously-injured-after-elderly-man-loses-control-of-suv-dc-authorities-say-1093797500.html

Two Dead, Several Seriously Injured After Elderly Man Loses Control of SUV, DC Authorities Say

A preliminary investigation has found that a sports utility vehicle operated by an elderly man veered off the road and crashed into the outdoor dining section... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

At least two women have died, and six others were hospitalized with injuries on Friday after emergency workers responded to a multi-victim crash involving a silver Subaru in northwest Washington, DC, at around 12:45 p.m., local time.Three additional individuals, including the driver, were evaluated at the scene, but were not transported to area hospitals.Initial reports detailed that eight people were taken to the hospital, including five said to be critically injured. Authorities have since confirmed that two of the eight hospitalized individuals have died.The names of the deceased have yet to be released. The victims’ ages range from 30 to 80 years old, DC authorities revealed during a news conference.Authorities with the MPD’s crash investigation team are actively working to determine what caused the motorist to lose control, Bedlion noted.The SUV, depicted in several images uploaded to social media, was observed to have DC plates.“It sounded like a freight train came through here,” a man who reportedly heard the incident told NBC Washington.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

