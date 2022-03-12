Two Dead, Several Seriously Injured After Elderly Man Loses Control of SUV, DC Authorities Say
© Twitter/DC Fire and EMS Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage.
A preliminary investigation has found that a sports utility vehicle operated by an elderly man veered off the road and crashed into the outdoor dining section of the Parthenon Restaurant & Chevy Chase Lounge, located on the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, DC.
At least two women have died, and six others were hospitalized with injuries on Friday after emergency workers responded to a multi-victim crash involving a silver Subaru in northwest Washington, DC, at around 12:45 p.m., local time.
Three additional individuals, including the driver, were evaluated at the scene, but were not transported to area hospitals.
Initial reports detailed that eight people were taken to the hospital, including five said to be critically injured. Authorities have since confirmed that two of the eight hospitalized individuals have died.
3.11.22 2D Commander Bedlion and Chief Donnelly of @dcfireems provide an update regarding a traffic crash that occurred in the 5500 block Connecticut Ave, NW. https://t.co/qpepoCmlMX— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 11, 2022
The names of the deceased have yet to be released. The victims’ ages range from 30 to 80 years old, DC authorities revealed during a news conference.
“All indications are this was truly accidental. There were no indications this was intentional,” said Second District Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion, adding that the motorist remains cooperative and was alone in his vehicle.
Authorities with the MPD’s crash investigation team are actively working to determine what caused the motorist to lose control, Bedlion noted.
Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022
The SUV, depicted in several images uploaded to social media, was observed to have DC plates.
“It sounded like a freight train came through here,” a man who reportedly heard the incident told NBC Washington.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus