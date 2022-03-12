https://sputniknews.com/20220312/tucker-carlson-claims-bidens-anti-russia-sanctions-make-us-the-loser--1093815164.html

Tucker Carlson Claims Biden's Anti-Russia Sanctions Make US the Loser

Ever since western nations slapped Russia with new sanctions over the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed, prompting... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Anti-Russia bans and sanctions that US President Joe Biden painted as a "moral victory" against Russian President Vladimir Putin are damaging the US while Putin is "winning" the bilateral standoff, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.Carlson criticised a claim made by Biden and repeated by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that Putin is responsible for rising fuel prices, pointing out that retaliatory actions against the Kremlin have prompted inflation. Carlson additionally asserted that global inflation helps Russia.The Fox News host pointed out that the sanctions against Russia and the ban on Russian fossil fuel deliveries are not supported by every nation in the world. The EU is still buying Russian crude oil, although Brussels is claiming that they could ditch Moscow's petrochemical flow by the end of 2022 and the EU has not revealed how this would be accomplished. According to industry observers, Moscow can continue to charge a fortune to sell its oil and gas outside of the US, declared Carlson.US President Joe Biden claimed that a US ban on Russian oil imports would hit "the main artery of Russia’s economy". While Russia's energy sector is a significant portion of the Russian export economy, sales of oil to the US represent only 1-2% in overall volume.Apart from fuel price hikes, the costs of wheat, fertilizer, nickel and many other commodities are also going up due to supply chain issues and corporate opportunism, Tucker indicated.The highly-paid host further alleged that a ban on fossil fuel purchases from Russia will lead to the Kremlin redirecting its crude oil to "new and competing markets", undermining US economic positions in the world.Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, coal and gas imports to the US early this week, following several other rounds of anti-Russia measures. Over the past few weeks the US and most its allies have slapped crippling sanctions against the Russian economy, particularly in aviation, finance, the central bank, as well as on businesspeople and politicians. The new sanctions are West's response to the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine, which they dubbed an "invasion".The special military operation was specifically ordered by the Russian president, following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). The two Russia-bordering breakaway regions in Ukraine sought protection from shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. Putin said that the goal of the special military operation was a demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

