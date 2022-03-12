https://sputniknews.com/20220312/serbian-president-says-country-will-not-join-nato-recalls-1999-bombing-of-yugoslavia-1093810125.html

Serbian President Says Country Will Not Join NATO, Recalls 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia

Serbian President Says Country Will Not Join NATO, Recalls 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday that the country will not join NATO after the alliance bombed Yugoslavia in 1999. 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T14:28+0000

2022-03-12T14:28+0000

2022-03-12T14:28+0000

yugoslavia

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107337/27/1073372705_0:86:2000:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_c2187e88dc0a918024ed90739d9b7937.jpg

The rally took place in advance of the 2022 Serbian presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for April 3.In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army led to a bombing of what was then the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. The operation was undertaken without the approval from the UN Security Council and was based on the allegations by Western countries that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly carrying out ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians. NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and claimed the lives of over 2,500 people, including 87 children.

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yugoslavia, nato