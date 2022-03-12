https://sputniknews.com/20220312/russian-mod-releases-video-of-airborne-forces-taking-control-of-ukrainian-airfield-1093806089.html
12:03 GMT 12.03.2022 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 12.03.2022)
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops have already eliminated almost 3,500 military objects during Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of tactical units of the Russian Airborne Forces taking control of an airfield on Ukrainian territory.
In the footage, the units are seen landing on the area adjacent to the airfield and then swiftly taking the facility under control. The clip also shows the paratroopers' weapons, which, in addition to small arms, include anti-tank guided systems and mortars.
"The advanced units of the Airborne Forces, who were dropped from helicopters, organised a circular defence around the airfield and ensured the reception of the main landing forces", the caption to the video reads.
The MoD stressed that "when implementing the mission, commanders paid special attention to ensuring the safety of civilians located in the area of the airfield".
The video was released as MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters that a total of "3,491 objects belonging to Ukrainian military infrastructure have been disabled" during the ongoing Russian special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.
The MoD underscored that the operation, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin
on 24 February, aims to only destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and doesn't pose a threat to the civilian population.
https://t.me/sputniknewsus