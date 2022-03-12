https://sputniknews.com/20220312/russian-mod-releases-video-of-airborne-forces-taking-control-of-ukrainian-airfield-1093806089.html

Russian MoD Releases Video of Airborne Forces Taking Control of Ukrainian Airfield

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops have already eliminated almost 3,500 military objects during... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of tactical units of the Russian Airborne Forces taking control of an airfield on Ukrainian territory.In the footage, the units are seen landing on the area adjacent to the airfield and then swiftly taking the facility under control. The clip also shows the paratroopers' weapons, which, in addition to small arms, include anti-tank guided systems and mortars.The MoD stressed that "when implementing the mission, commanders paid special attention to ensuring the safety of civilians located in the area of ​​​​the airfield".The MoD underscored that the operation, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, aims to only destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons and doesn't pose a threat to the civilian population.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

