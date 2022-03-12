https://sputniknews.com/20220312/russian-forces-have-destroyed-3491targets-of-ukrainian-military-infrastructure---mod-1093801021.html

Russian Forces Have Destroyed 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure - MoD

The Russian military started a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donbass republics appealed to Russia for help, seeking to stop the... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. General Igor Konashenkov stated on Friday that Russian troops have eliminated almost 3,500 military objects during the special op in Ukraine.He noted that the Russian military continues to advance, adding that over the past day troops downed 5 drones and one Tochka-U missile.At the same time, the people's militias of the DPR and LPR are also reclaiming settlements in a counteroffensive, the spokesman added.The special operation was launched on 24 February, with Russian forces using precision weapons to eliminate Ukrainian military infrastructure. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op was started to protect the people of Donbass, who have been suffering from a military campaign waged by Kiev, and noted, that the goal of the operation is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

