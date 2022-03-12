https://sputniknews.com/20220312/russian-cargo-ship-catches-fire-after-ukrainian-shelling-in-sea-of-azov---investigative-committee-1093813927.html

Russian Cargo Ship Catches Fire After Ukrainian Shelling in Sea of Azov - Investigative Committee

Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a criminal investigation has been launched after a Russian cargo ship was hit by a Ukrainian projectile in the Sea... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian cargo ship the Sormovskiy 3064 caught fire after being hit by a Ukrainian projectile in the Sea of Azov, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.One of the Ukrainian projectiles hit the cabin of the first mate, causing the ship to catch fire. According to the committee, the crew managed to contain the fire.At the time of the shelling, the vessel was 12 kilometres north of the village of Shabelskoye, in the vicinity of Krasnodar in the Sea of Azov. It was heading to the Russian city of Taganrog after leaving a port in Greece. The Investigative Committee said that it has launched a criminal probe into the incident. The circumstances, along with the suspects in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who may have been involved in the shelling, are still being determined.

