https://sputniknews.com/20220312/putin-calls-on-macron-scholz-to-pressure-kiev-to-stop-crimes-by-nationalist-battalions-1093809148.html

Putin Calls on Macron, Scholz to Pressure Kiev to Stop Crimes by Nationalist Battalions

Putin Calls on Macron, Scholz to Pressure Kiev to Stop Crimes by Nationalist Battalions

Russian authorities have reported on several occasions that nationalist battalions are firing indiscriminately, killing civilians on the streets and using the... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T13:42+0000

2022-03-12T13:42+0000

2022-03-12T14:17+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

germany

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093809580_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_305d118a18ed7387f5dc421cbe64f030.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to influence Kiev to force its nationalist battalions to stop committing crimes during a telephone conversation with them today.Putin namely recalled that these groups have thwarted efforts to evacuate citizens via humanitarian corridors on several occasions. He also cited the numerous incidences of the "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian laws by Ukrainian security forces.His French and German counterparts, in turn, called on Russia to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. Putin, for his part, notified the two leaders of the results of a recent video conference between the members of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams that took place after the third round of talks.Russian launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to defend them against attacks from nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian military, which had been bombarding the two republics with prohibited 120mm shells during the preceding week. President Vladimir Putin described the goals of the operation as the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.Western countries condemned the operation, calling it an "invasion". They have introduced several rounds of harsh sanctions targeting Russia’s financial and aviation spheres, the Central Bank, as well as numerous businessmen and politicians, including Putin himself. Russia has vowed to respond in kind.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

germany

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

russia, ukraine, germany, france