Police: Manhattan's MoMA Museum Evacuated After Two Women Stabbed, Suspect Remains At-Large

2022-03-12T23:02+0000

2022-03-12T23:02+0000

2022-03-12T23:52+0000

The New York City Fire Department and New York Police Department, shortly after reports emerged of the incident, informed NBC News that both victims were women. The injuries to both victims are not life threatening, and they are being treated at Bellevue Hospital, according to officials.The attack occurred sometime around 4:30 p.m., local time, and caused mass panic in the museum as patrons were evacuated without explanation by MoMA security. Images obtained by the New York Post show one victim covered in blood. Both appear to be young white women who are employees at MoMA.Bystanders posted to social media, saying that police headed directly to the coatroom as soon as they arrived on the scene.The suspect is believed to be a former employee of the museum, according to senior law enforcement sources. The perpetrator was a white man, and was wearing a dark jacket, a blue face mask and sunglasses, according to police.The Post reports that one of the employees, covered in blood, yelled out as she was being wheeled away on a stretcher: “I’m going to get hazard pay!”“All of a sudden a security guard appeared urging us to evacuate. I only realized it was serious when I got to the lower floor and saw museum staff crying,” said Ann Alves, a Brazilian news reporter and visiting scholar at Columbia University. She said the evacuation process took about two minutes.“It’s scary,” she said, adding, “we always assume museums are safe. I guess metal detectors will be a necessary inconvenience once again.”The suspect has yet to be caught, and officials believe he may be hiding inside the museum. As the investigation is ongoing, police officials say traffic delays and road closures should be expected.

