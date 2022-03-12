https://sputniknews.com/20220312/odd-coincidence-crew-reporting-site-of-car-crash-accidentally-films-another-collision-at-same-spot-1093802398.html
A KTLA journalist, who was reporting on a fatal car crash from the intersection of Hoover and 84th Streets in Los Angeles, accidentally filmed another car collision at the very same place. Gene Kang was standing near the site of a 26 February hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man. The victim managed to push his wife and two-year-old son out of the way, before he was fatally struck by a sedan, which then fled the scene.A black sedan collided with another car before turning around and driving away from the site of the accident. The reporter said the crew on the scene immediately called 911 to report the incident, and the authorities later confirmed an investigation is now underway.
Some people do not believe the media at all, but no one will deny what they see with their own eyes.
A KTLA journalist, who was reporting on a fatal car crash from the intersection of Hoover and 84th Streets in Los Angeles, accidentally filmed another car collision at the very same place.
Gene Kang was standing near the site of a 26 February hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man. The victim managed to push his wife and two-year-old son out of the way, before he was fatally struck by a sedan, which then fled the scene.
"You see Hoover Street here, it's one of the [most] dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles", the journalist says, mere seconds before another crash occurs.
A black sedan collided with another car before turning around and driving away from the site of the accident. The reporter said the crew on the scene immediately called 911 to report the incident, and the authorities later confirmed an investigation is now underway.
