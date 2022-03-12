'Not My Idea of a President': Barr Says Trump 'Too Divisive' to Remain Unchallenged in Primary
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this March 23, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump talks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington, as Attorney General William Barr looks on.
Amid a press run for his book, former US Attorney General Bill Barr appeared on CBS earlier this week and contended that while he would refuse to accept another cabinet position in former US President Donald Trump’s administration, he would support the 75-year-old if he won the GOP nomination.
Former Trump-appointed US Attorney General Bill Barr revealed in an interview with CNN that he does not believe his former boss has what it takes to guarantee a “decisive” win for the GOP in the 2024 presidential election, and would welcome another Republican stepping up to the podium to challenge the one-term president in the primary season.
“Yes, I think the coming presidential election would be a good opportunity for the Republican Party because from my standpoint, the progressive left has—is sort of showing a sort of a totalitarian temperament,” Barr told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast Friday.
“I think the Republicans can win a decisive majority, but I don't think we can do it with Trump,” added the Trump-appointed US attorney general. “He’s just too divisive a candidate.”
Barr noted that Trump is “not my idea of a president” and “went off the rails”, refusing to listen to his advisers after losing the 2020 presidential election to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The former US attorney general said that although some voters support Trump's policies and admire his directness and perceived strength, his “pettiness” and “obnoxious behavior” are a turn-off for many Republicans.
“I felt he was going to lose the election because he was not controlling himself,” Barr said of Trump’s 2020 campaign. “He was allowing this pettiness to come through, and I feel it's one of his great failings.”
While neither Trump or US President Joe Biden have formally announced a presidential campaign for 2024, that has not stopped pollsters from surveying American voters on a repeat matchup between the two political foes.
According to a Wall Street Journal survey involving 1,500 registered voters, Biden and Trump would be neck-and-neck in a potential 2024 face-off, with each hypothetical nominee receiving 45% support.
The survey, conducted between March 2 and March 7, also showed that neither Biden or Trump were overly favored by voters, as 57% of respondents claimed they had an unfavorable view of Biden, and 55% disapproved of Trump. Overall, 15% of respondents held unfavorable views about both.
