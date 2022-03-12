https://sputniknews.com/20220312/not-my-idea-of-a-president-barr-says-trump-too-divisive-to-remain-unchallenged-in-primary-1093796155.html

'Not My Idea of a President': Barr Says Trump 'Too Divisive' to Remain Unchallenged in Primary

'Not My Idea of a President': Barr Says Trump 'Too Divisive' to Remain Unchallenged in Primary

Amid a press run for his book, former US Attorney General Bill Barr appeared on CBS earlier this week and contended that while he would refuse to accept... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T01:54+0000

2022-03-12T01:54+0000

2022-03-12T01:53+0000

2024 us presidential elections

donald trump

bill barr

republican party

gop

disapproval

joe biden

2020 united states presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080177487_0:133:2541:1562_1920x0_80_0_0_98eeb3735b45820dd120a4cbf37f1545.jpg

Former Trump-appointed US Attorney General Bill Barr revealed in an interview with CNN that he does not believe his former boss has what it takes to guarantee a “decisive” win for the GOP in the 2024 presidential election, and would welcome another Republican stepping up to the podium to challenge the one-term president in the primary season.“Yes, I think the coming presidential election would be a good opportunity for the Republican Party because from my standpoint, the progressive left has—is sort of showing a sort of a totalitarian temperament,” Barr told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast Friday.Barr noted that Trump is “not my idea of a president” and “went off the rails”, refusing to listen to his advisers after losing the 2020 presidential election to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.The former US attorney general said that although some voters support Trump's policies and admire his directness and perceived strength, his “pettiness” and “obnoxious behavior” are a turn-off for many Republicans.While neither Trump or US President Joe Biden have formally announced a presidential campaign for 2024, that has not stopped pollsters from surveying American voters on a repeat matchup between the two political foes.According to a Wall Street Journal survey involving 1,500 registered voters, Biden and Trump would be neck-and-neck in a potential 2024 face-off, with each hypothetical nominee receiving 45% support.The survey, conducted between March 2 and March 7, also showed that neither Biden or Trump were overly favored by voters, as 57% of respondents claimed they had an unfavorable view of Biden, and 55% disapproved of Trump. Overall, 15% of respondents held unfavorable views about both.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

2024 us presidential elections, donald trump, bill barr, republican party, gop, disapproval, joe biden, 2020 united states presidential election