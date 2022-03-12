https://sputniknews.com/20220312/loose-camel-kills-two-men-at-petting-zoo-in-tennessee-1093799635.html

Loose Camel Kills Two Men at Petting Zoo in Tennessee

According to the Sun, citing a victim's family member, the raging beast cornered the men stomped them to the ground.

A camel killed two people in front of their families after escaping from a contact zoo in Tennessee on Thursday. According to the Obion County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of a camel attacking people near Shirley Farms, located 20 miles north of Dyersburg.They arrived at the site and found two dead men, aged 42 and 67. The men were later identified as Bobby Matheny and Tommy Gunn, but it's not clear whether they were attendants or staff members of the petting zoo.The animal also assaulted the sheriff's office vehicle, as law enforcement agents were trying to move a victim to EMS. For safety concerns, deputies were forced to euthanise the creature.The authorities are now investigating how the camel managed to escaped and what caused the tragedy.

