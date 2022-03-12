https://sputniknews.com/20220312/loose-camel-kills-two-men-at-petting-zoo-in-tennessee-1093799635.html
Loose Camel Kills Two Men at Petting Zoo in Tennessee
Loose Camel Kills Two Men at Petting Zoo in Tennessee
According to the Sun, citing a victim's family member, the raging beast cornered the men stomped them to the ground.
2022-03-12T06:07+0000
2022-03-12T06:07+0000
2022-03-12T06:07+0000
us
camel
tennessee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101322/60/1013226059_0:103:3265:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_68e3d0add33d52e6f224209f8e7c99db.jpg
A camel killed two people in front of their families after escaping from a contact zoo in Tennessee on Thursday. According to the Obion County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of a camel attacking people near Shirley Farms, located 20 miles north of Dyersburg.They arrived at the site and found two dead men, aged 42 and 67. The men were later identified as Bobby Matheny and Tommy Gunn, but it's not clear whether they were attendants or staff members of the petting zoo.The animal also assaulted the sheriff's office vehicle, as law enforcement agents were trying to move a victim to EMS. For safety concerns, deputies were forced to euthanise the creature.The authorities are now investigating how the camel managed to escaped and what caused the tragedy.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101322/60/1013226059_97:0:2998:2176_1920x0_80_0_0_a029641f3329cd3cfa9a63b89c82a29f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, camel, tennessee
Loose Camel Kills Two Men at Petting Zoo in Tennessee
Subscribe
According to The Sun, citing a victim's family member, the rampaging creature cornered the men and stomped them to the ground.
A camel killed two people in front of their families after escaping from a contact zoo in Tennessee on Thursday. According to the Obion County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of a camel attacking people near Shirley Farms, located 20 miles north of Dyersburg.
"On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 4:44PM, the Obion County Sheriff's Office received a call of a loose camel near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road in Obion, Tennessee attacking people", the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
They arrived at the site and found two dead men, aged 42 and 67. The men were later identified as Bobby Matheny and Tommy Gunn, but it's not clear whether they were attendants or staff members of the petting zoo.
The animal also assaulted the sheriff's office vehicle, as law enforcement agents were trying to move a victim to EMS. For safety concerns, deputies were forced to euthanise the creature.
The authorities are now investigating how the camel managed to escaped and what caused the tragedy.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus