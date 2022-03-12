https://sputniknews.com/20220312/knife-wielding-man-reportedly-injures-police-officer-in-marseille-france-1093803633.html

Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France

Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred this morning at the Old Port, with police opening fire at the perpetrator. 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T09:52+0000

2022-03-12T09:52+0000

2022-03-12T10:18+0000

france

police

stabbing attack

knife attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083741927_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_61497007b779a99fdf63f88fae4ae917.jpg

Officers of the French municipal police were attacked on Friday by a knife-wielding man, BFM TV has reported. Reports by the AFP news agency suggest that the suspect was killed by law enforcement.One of the officers was injured in the stabbing attack and a large police and rescue force was deployed at the site of the incident. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan has also gone to the site of the attack.So far, there has been no official information about the identity of the assailant or anything to shed light on the causes behind the incident.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

france, police, stabbing attack, knife attack