Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France
Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred this morning at the Old Port, with police opening fire at the perpetrator.
Officers of the French municipal police were attacked on Friday by a knife-wielding man, BFM TV has reported. Reports by the AFP news agency suggest that the suspect was killed by law enforcement.One of the officers was injured in the stabbing attack and a large police and rescue force was deployed at the site of the incident. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan has also gone to the site of the attack.So far, there has been no official information about the identity of the assailant or anything to shed light on the causes behind the incident.
Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France

09:52 GMT 12.03.2022 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 12.03.2022)
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred this morning at the Old Port, with police opening fire at the perpetrator.
Officers of the French municipal police were attacked on Friday by a knife-wielding man, BFM TV has reported. Reports by the AFP news agency suggest that the suspect was killed by law enforcement.
One of the officers was injured in the stabbing attack and a large police and rescue force was deployed at the site of the incident. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan has also gone to the site of the attack.
So far, there has been no official information about the identity of the assailant or anything to shed light on the causes behind the incident.
