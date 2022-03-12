https://sputniknews.com/20220312/kamala-harris-grilled-after-laughing-when-asked-about-fate-of-ukrainian-refugees-1093813689.html

Kamala Harris Grilled After Laughing When Asked About Fate of Ukrainian Refugees

Nervous laughter can happen for a lot of reasons: among other things, it can be a way to regulate one’s emotions. When it comes to Vice President Kamala... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

The visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland has drawn a lot of attention online, particularly due to a handful of awkward situations that America's second-in-command found herself in.During a joint presser with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Kamala Harris was asked by a reporter to comment on whether the United States was going to help Warsaw cope with Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict. The reporter also asked if Duda had requested assistance from Washington.Her reaction raised eyebrows online, with netizens criticising the top politician for her reaction. This is not the first time Harris' laughter in response to reporters' questions raises eyebrows. Some of the questions have also been related to migrants, as in the United States, the VP is tasked with tackling the crisis on the US southern border. Apparently, when it comes to borders and migrants, Harris' first reaction is awkward laughter.Back in June, when Harris was pressured to elaborate on if and when she intended to visit the southern border, she cackled and even snapped back at reporters. One time, when a reporter reminded Harris that she "hasn’t been to the border", Harris hit back by saying "And I haven’t been to Europe" and "I don’t understand the point that you’re making".

