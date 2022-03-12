https://sputniknews.com/20220312/greek-resident-of-dpr-thanks-russian-forces-for-helping-civilians-in-ukraine---video-1093804618.html

Since 24 February Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine, which is aimed at denazifying the country as well as stopping the genocide waged against the residents of two the breakaway regions – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Kiev has rejected Moscow's accusations and called the operation a "full-scale invasion".

A resident of the Greek community in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has thanked Russian forces for providing aid to the civilian population. Speaking to Sputnik, she dismissed reports in the West about alleged violations committed by Russian forces and emphasised that servicemen provided food and safety.The woman also expressed concern for relatives of the Greek community in the DPR. She said they went to the city of Mariupol and that there has been no information about what is going on there. "We hear strong explosions", she said.Last week, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate from several cities, including Kharkov, Sumy, Mariupol, and the capital Kiev. However, since then both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces are using civilians as shields, while a resident of Mariupol said that servicemen do not allow civilians to leave the city.Since 24 February, Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said it is aimed at denazifying and demilitarising Ukraine as well as protecting the residents of the two breakaway regions – the Donestsk and Lugansk People's Republics – from the genocide being waged against them.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Putin's statement about Nazis being present in Ukraine and described Moscow's operation as a "full-scale invasion".

