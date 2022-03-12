https://sputniknews.com/20220312/germany-plans-to-ditch-dependence-on-russian-coal-by-fall-oil-by-end-of-year-minister-says-1093806470.html

Germany Plans to Ditch Dependence on Russian Coal by Fall, Oil by End of Year, Minister Says

Germany Plans to Ditch Dependence on Russian Coal by Fall, Oil by End of Year, Minister Says

Germany plans to become independent from Russian coal by autumn, and almost abandon Russian oil by the end of the year, German Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Saturday.

2022-03-12T12:05+0000

2022-03-12T12:05+0000

2022-03-12T12:14+0000

germany

russia

gas

coal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/18/1077871873_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f98957a4dec2d2b7b8d0b342905316c7.jpg

He stressed that abandoning Russian gas will be harder due to Germany having no capacities for importing liquefied natural gas.At the same time, the minister noted that there are no reasons to believe that Russia will stop energy exports, but Berlin is preparing "for every scenario".On Tuesday, Habeck announced the need for Germany to diversify energy supplies to abandon Russian imports. According to the German Economy Ministry, the share of Russian oil in supplies to the country amounts to 35%, while the share of coal is about 50%.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, russia, gas, coal