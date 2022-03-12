https://sputniknews.com/20220312/former-uttar-pradesh-state-chief-announces-boycott-of-tv-debates-blames-media-for-partys-poll-loss-1093803252.html

Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Announces Boycott of TV Debates, Blames Media for Party's Poll Loss

Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Announces Boycott of TV Debates, Blames Media for Party's Poll Loss

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power with a thumping majority, winning 255 of the... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T11:12+0000

2022-03-12T11:12+0000

2022-03-12T11:13+0000

india

uttar pradesh

elections

elections

elections

polls

polls

polls

sputnik

yogi adityanath

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093713196_0:217:2954:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_838107a1bb215cd5c3954ca69581e5ae.jpg

Former UP State Chief Mayawati announced on Saturday that her party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will no longer participate in television debates due to the "media campaign" against her organisation in the Uttar Pradesh elections.Mayawati, who was the state chief from 2002 to 2007, even accused the media of running a malicious campaign against her party, which according to her had a negative impact on its chances of winning the elections."The work done by the media during the UP assembly elections to harm the Ambedkarite BSP movement by adopting casteist hatred and hateful attitude in the direction of their bosses is not hidden from anyone", Mayawati wrote on Twitter as the 66-year-old leader slammed the press for its attitude against her party.On Friday, she was seen fuming at the media after the BSP was dubbed the "B team of the BJP", blaming the country's press for creating a false image of the party, especially among minority voters.She claimed that it was the media's propaganda which succeeded in driving Muslims and other anti-BJP voters away from the BSP. Despite admitting that the election results were not along expected lines, she declared that she would now work even harder to win the hearts of the state's voters. "UP election results are opposed to BSP's expectations. We should not be discouraged by it. Instead, we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power", she said.With Thursday's record victory, the BJP became the first party in 37 years to win back-to-back elections in the northern Indian state.Before Yogi Adityanath, Narayan Dutt Tiwari of Congress was the last man to lead his party to power in successive elections in 1985.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, uttar pradesh, elections, elections, elections, polls, polls, polls, sputnik, yogi adityanath, bharatiya janata party (bjp), media, media, tv debate