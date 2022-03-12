https://sputniknews.com/20220312/ex-british-foreign-secretary-hunt-wants-uk-to-increase-its-defence-spending-to-us-levels-1093799185.html

Ex-British Foreign Secretary Hunt Wants UK to Increase Its Defence Spending to US Levels

In a recent poll conducted by the newspaper Express, 95 percent of respondents said "yes" when asked whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should boost... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said his country should increase its defence spending to the same level as in the US.According to him, the mistake occurred because Western countries "forgot the most fundamental lesson of the Cold War: the power of deterrence".He then focused on a modern-day version of a UK deterrence strategy, which the ex-foreign secretary wrote should start with "a big increase" in Britain's military capability.Hunt then referred to Donald Trump's previous criticism of NATO defence spending, adding that the former US president "was very vocal on that point when I was foreign secretary".Last year, the UK spent 2.3 percent of its GDP on defence, compared to America's 3.5 percent, according to NATO estimates. The Telegraph noted that achieving the US defence spending target outlined by Hunt in his opinion piece may mean Britain will have to spend "tens of billions pounds more on the military over the coming years", in addition to the over £40 billion ($52 billion) that the UK now annually spends on defence.Moscow has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine since 24 February. The operation was launched after authorities from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine asked for assistance to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces.The Russian Defence Ministry underscored that the operation only aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure and that precision weapon strikes are not targeting the civilian population.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

