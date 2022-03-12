International
Erling Haaland Heading to Premier League With Deal Already in Place With Man City, Media Claims
Pawan Atri
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has scored 79 goals in 80 appearances for the Bundesliga side. This is why a number of top European clubs are in hot pursuit of him, but English champs Man City are reportedly leading the race to get his signature.
Premier League holders Manchester City are on the verge of signing Norway phenomenon Erling Haaland after the English giants held discussions over the terms of his potential deal with them, British tabloid the Daily Mail reported.

Sources close to the 21-year-old forward in Germany have told the newspaper that the Citizens now expect him to approve his switch to Manchester.

Moreover, the same report has also claimed that broader details of his transfer to City are ready and the club's management is just awaiting his go-ahead to sign the papers.

City's desperation to sign Haaland comes from the fact that Pep Guardiola's side doesn't have a world-class striker in their arsenal right now, not since Sergio Aguero left them last summer before retiring from the sport in December.

The Spanish manager has been on the hunt to find a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine ever since.

It was because of this reason that Guardiola tried bringing Harry Kane to the Etihad last summer, but their efforts fell flat after Tottenham president Daniel Levy didn't let the Spurs talisman leave the club.

Although Kane has still been linked with a move to City, his contract with the North Londoners only expires in 2024 and the ex-Barcelona head coach doesn't want to risk another failed bid for the England skipper.

That's why he has made Haaland his top priority, because the time is right for the club to make a move for the Leeds-born footballer.

An $82 million release clause in Haaland's Dortmund contract will become active at the end of this term and this is when City are expected to officially announce the Norwegian's arrival at the club.

The media outlet from the United Kingdom has also revealed that Haaland's signing would cost City a bomb and should be in between the whopping figure of $130-150m.

While Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are other potential suitors, the current Premier League table toppers have the edge over them because Haaland's father, Alfie, wants him to play for City.

Alfie himself was a former City player, who played for them from 2000 to 2003 and shares a special bond with the club.
