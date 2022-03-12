https://sputniknews.com/20220312/croatias-prime-minister-calls-zagreb-drone-crash-threat-to-nato-countries-1093812296.html
Croatia’s Prime Minister Calls Zagreb Drone Crash 'Threat to NATO Countries'
BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The recent fall of a Soviet-made unmanned aerial vehicle in Zagreb was a clear threat to all NATO allies, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday.
In the early hours of Friday, an aircraft crashed in a green zone in one of the districts of the capital of Croatia causing a loud explosion.
Presumably, this was a Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh UAV that flew from Ukraine. Plenkovic on Saturday examined the crash site with government members and law enforcement officials.
According to the prime minister, the drone also passed Romanian and Hungarian airspace before entering the Croatian skies, where it was flying for seven minutes before falling in the crowded area. Fortunately, no one was injured.
"This indicates the need for closer cooperation within NATO, NATO airspace is Romanian, Hungarian, and Croatian. We cannot tolerate such a situation anymore, it must not happen again. This is a clear threat that needs to be responded to, so we will raise this issue in all EU and NATO bodies and will work to increase our and everyone else's readiness so that such aircraft are destroyed in a safe place, and not arrive and fall in a very populated part of the city," Plenkovic said.
He added that the Hungarian authorities failed to react to the incident for 40 minutes, a behavior that raised questions. Croatian authorities, including the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the security forces will investigate the incident, Plenkovic said. In particular, Croatia will extract the wreckage of the aircraft and check it for useful data and contact all the countries that may have relevant information.