Croatia’s Prime Minister Calls Zagreb Drone Crash 'Threat to NATO Countries'

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The recent fall of a Soviet-made unmanned aerial vehicle in Zagreb was a clear threat to all NATO allies, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

In the early hours of Friday, an aircraft crashed in a green zone in one of the districts of the capital of Croatia causing a loud explosion. Presumably, this was a Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh UAV that flew from Ukraine. Plenkovic on Saturday examined the crash site with government members and law enforcement officials.According to the prime minister, the drone also passed Romanian and Hungarian airspace before entering the Croatian skies, where it was flying for seven minutes before falling in the crowded area. Fortunately, no one was injured.He added that the Hungarian authorities failed to react to the incident for 40 minutes, a behavior that raised questions. Croatian authorities, including the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the security forces will investigate the incident, Plenkovic said. In particular, Croatia will extract the wreckage of the aircraft and check it for useful data and contact all the countries that may have relevant information.

