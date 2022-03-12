International
https://sputniknews.com/20220312/blame-putin-for-everything-1093794424.html
Blame Putin for Everything!
Blame Putin for Everything!
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Washington banning the dollar supply to Russia, and a supersonic... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-12T08:18+0000
2022-03-12T08:18+0000
us
the backstory
rt
freedom of the press
inflation
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093794543_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f5e6ac858bd91f4863421f2ebd56456.jpg
Blame Putin for Everything!
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Washington banning the dollar supply to Russia, and a supersonic object entering Pakistan’s airspace.
GUESTFaran Fronczak - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Discussing Ukraine on Twitter, Snake Island Story, and The Biden Administration Blaming Putin for Gas PricesScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Freedom of Speech Gone, Masks for Ukraine, and A False Flag Possibly ComingIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Faran Fronczak about the censorship of the press, Americans' lack of knowledge of Ukraine, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Faran talked about the state of journalism in 2022 and the bombing of Yemen. Faran spoke on the YouTube ban of RT and the importance of the Bill of Rights.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the biolabs in Ukraine, lockdowns, and Sean Hannity. Scottie discussed virtue signaling from conservatives and COVID19's disappearance from the media. Scottie spoke on the need for brave candidates and censorship of speech in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093794543_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f93c3203905aa256c2b711814e66766a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, rt, freedom of the press, inflation, аудио, radio

Blame Putin for Everything!

08:18 GMT 12.03.2022
Blame Putin for Everything!
SubscribeGoogle news
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Washington banning the dollar supply to Russia, and a supersonic object entering Pakistan’s airspace.
GUEST
Faran Fronczak - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Discussing Ukraine on Twitter, Snake Island Story, and The Biden Administration Blaming Putin for Gas Prices
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Freedom of Speech Gone, Masks for Ukraine, and A False Flag Possibly Coming
In the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Faran Fronczak about the censorship of the press, Americans' lack of knowledge of Ukraine, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Faran talked about the state of journalism in 2022 and the bombing of Yemen. Faran spoke on the YouTube ban of RT and the importance of the Bill of Rights.
In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the biolabs in Ukraine, lockdowns, and Sean Hannity. Scottie discussed virtue signaling from conservatives and COVID19's disappearance from the media. Scottie spoke on the need for brave candidates and censorship of speech in America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала