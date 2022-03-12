https://sputniknews.com/20220312/blame-putin-for-everything-1093794424.html

Blame Putin for Everything!

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Washington banning the dollar supply to Russia, and a supersonic... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Blame Putin for Everything! On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Washington banning the dollar supply to Russia, and a supersonic object entering Pakistan’s airspace.

GUESTFaran Fronczak - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Discussing Ukraine on Twitter, Snake Island Story, and The Biden Administration Blaming Putin for Gas PricesScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Freedom of Speech Gone, Masks for Ukraine, and A False Flag Possibly ComingIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Faran Fronczak about the censorship of the press, Americans' lack of knowledge of Ukraine, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Faran talked about the state of journalism in 2022 and the bombing of Yemen. Faran spoke on the YouTube ban of RT and the importance of the Bill of Rights.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the biolabs in Ukraine, lockdowns, and Sean Hannity. Scottie discussed virtue signaling from conservatives and COVID19's disappearance from the media. Scottie spoke on the need for brave candidates and censorship of speech in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

