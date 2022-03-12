https://sputniknews.com/20220312/bill-clinton-reportedly-gifted-and-signed-his-memoir-to-sex-trafficker-ghislaine-maxwell---1093800428.html

Bill Clinton Reportedly Gifted and Signed His Memoir to Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

The Democrat has been getting negative publicity since 2019 following reports that he hung out with Jeffrey Epstein and travelled on his private jet, where the convicted sex offender reportedly abused dozens of young women and girls. Clinton has distanced himself from the financier, but he is yet to comment on relations with Epstein's accomplice.

Former US President Bill Clinton signed and gifted his memoir to Jeffrey Epstein's "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell, the Daily Mail has reported, publishing a photo of the book it obtained. According to the tabloid, the photo was sent by Rasmus Alpsjö, a former aide to Ghislaine Maxwell.He recalls that he discovered the memoir in the socialite's $15 million house in New York around 2015 and decided to take a picture of the first page, where the Democrat allegedly wrote "to Ghislaine with love" in blue marker.Alpsjö, who is now 31, said Maxwell's husband Scott Bourgerson, whom she married in 2016, was intimidating. He told him that he could never reveal the identity of his boss.The young man says he was paid $300 a week and took turns with other aides, who all looked liked him. “They looked really, really Swedish, like blonde, tall, blue eyes. So we all had that in common,' said Alpsjö, who was 24 when he took the job”, he said.The President, The Beast, and His Right-Hand WomanThe revelation is likely to reignite the debate on how close Bill Clinton was with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein and whether the former president was involved in the crimes committed by the two. Jeffrey Epstein made his fortune doing financial consulting. He met Maxwell, one of the children of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, in the 1990s. According to an indictment, the two were in an "intimate relationship" between 1994 and 1997, but even after their separation, Ghislaine Maxwell is said to have maintained a close ties with the financier.The two then created a sex trafficking network of minors with Maxwell luring girls and women into the hand of Epstein, promising them well-paid jobs in the house of the millionaire. Epstein had many acquaintances in high circles – presidents, billionaires, entrepreneurs, Hollywood actors, and even royals. Reports say that some of his powerful friends slept with Epstein's victims.Several lawsuits have been filed against Epstein, but they were settled out of court. In 2008, he received a lenient prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution, which allowed him to leave his cell for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week to work. After 13 months in prison, his punishment was changed to house arrest.However, in July 2019 he was arrested following the publication of an article where several women opened up about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the financier. Epstein didn't live to see the trial. He was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019.The New York City Medical Examiner's Office concluded that his death was a suicide. Yet, a forensic pathologist hired by his family suggested that evidence pointed to the financier potentially having been strangled. These inconsistencies sparked conspiracy theories. According to one, Epstein was killed by his powerful friends, who feared they may be implicated in his crimes.Following Epstein's death, attention shifted to Maxwell and the financier's accomplices. It was revealed that Bill Clinton travelled on Epstein's private jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, where the financier's victims were purportedly abused. According to the Democrat's former aide Doug Band, Clinton also visited Epstein's private island, where women and girls were reportedly abused too.Several photos have since resurfaced showing Epstein's victims with Clinton. One of the images shows the Democrat getting a neck massage. The ex-POTUS was also close with Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Doug Band. The British socialite even attended the wedding of Clinton's daughter Chelsea in 2010, after Epstein's first criminal case.Bill Clinton distanced himself from Epstein after the sex scandal broke out, with the politician's spokesperson saying the Democrat knew nothing of the crimes and dismissing reports that Clinton visited Epstein's private island.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

