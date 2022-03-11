International
Why Paris Saint-Germain Boss Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Manchester United's Next Manager
Why Paris Saint-Germain Boss Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Manchester United's Next Manager
Since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the side in 2013, Man United have appointed a number of high-profile names as their head coach. But all of them... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
Mauricio Pochettino remains the frontrunner to land Manchester United's top job this summer, the British tabloid the Daily Mail has reported.Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti are the other contenders in the race, the Argentine is the heavy favourite to become United's next manager as the English giants have been wooing him for months.The English club had approached Pochettino to take charge of the club in November, when they were forced to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results. But PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo didn't let him leave at that point. Yet, Pochettino's own equation with PSG has changed dramatically following the French outfit's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.According to French and Spanish media outlets, the 50-year-old coach is set to be sacked as PSG coach soon.The Argentine has never looked settled in Paris where he has stayed in a five-star hotel for more than a year. His family still resides in London and that's why a move back to the United Kingdom may not come as a surprise to anyone.The Argentine has previous Premier League managerial experience too, having coached Tottenham from 2014 to 2019.
Why Paris Saint-Germain Boss Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Manchester United's Next Manager

12:45 GMT 11.03.2022
Since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the side in 2013, Man United have appointed a number of high-profile names as their head coach. But all of them failed to resurrect the team's falling fortunes. However, the Red Devils reportedly believe that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino could change all this.
Mauricio Pochettino remains the frontrunner to land Manchester United's top job this summer, the British tabloid the Daily Mail has reported.
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti are the other contenders in the race, the Argentine is the heavy favourite to become United's next manager as the English giants have been wooing him for months.
The English club had approached Pochettino to take charge of the club in November, when they were forced to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results. But PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo didn't let him leave at that point.
Yet, Pochettino's own equation with PSG has changed dramatically following the French outfit's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.
According to French and Spanish media outlets, the 50-year-old coach is set to be sacked as PSG coach soon.
The Argentine has never looked settled in Paris where he has stayed in a five-star hotel for more than a year. His family still resides in London and that's why a move back to the United Kingdom may not come as a surprise to anyone.
The Argentine has previous Premier League managerial experience too, having coached Tottenham from 2014 to 2019.
