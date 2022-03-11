International
BREAKING: 'Necessary' to Ban Facebook, Instagram If They Allowed Calls for Violence Against Russia - Kremlin
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/watch-russian-drone-eliminate-stronghold-of-ukrainian-radicals-1093768440.html
Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals
Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals
A video demonstrates an UAV targeting a stand-alone building in unnamed settlement, and then destroying it with a single shot.
2022-03-11T10:17+0000
2022-03-11T10:17+0000
russia
ukraine
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768498_8:0:1059:591_1920x0_80_0_0_94d2fc626d53c3794cb11881f6b10bb1.png
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a video showing a Forpost UAV destroying a base belonging to Ukrainian radicals with a high precision weapon.The strike comes as part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. The Russian MoD has repeatedly stressed that only military objects are targeted, and noted that a total of 3,213 objects belonging to the Ukrainian military have been disabled since the operation began.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768498_192:0:980:591_1920x0_80_0_0_292fd508e5b58826a0befdc80f74cff3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, drone

Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals

10:17 GMT 11.03.2022
© Photo : Russian Defence MinistryThe Russian MoD has shown a video of a Forpost drone in action — destroying a stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists from a height of about four kilometres
The Russian MoD has shown a video of a Forpost drone in action — destroying a stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists from a height of about four kilometres - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
SubscribeGoogle news
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A video demonstrates a UAV targeting a stand-alone building in an unnamed settlement, and then destroying it with a single blast.
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a video showing a Forpost UAV destroying a base belonging to Ukrainian radicals with a high precision weapon.

"The video [shows] a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a fortified stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists. A UAV hit a target from a height of about 4,000 metres with a precision-guided weapon", the caption for the clip says.

The strike comes as part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. The Russian MoD has repeatedly stressed that only military objects are targeted, and noted that a total of 3,213 objects belonging to the Ukrainian military have been disabled since the operation began.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала