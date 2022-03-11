https://sputniknews.com/20220311/watch-russian-drone-eliminate-stronghold-of-ukrainian-radicals-1093768440.html
Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals
Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals
A video demonstrates an UAV targeting a stand-alone building in unnamed settlement, and then destroying it with a single shot.
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a video showing a Forpost UAV destroying a base belonging to Ukrainian radicals with a high precision weapon.The strike comes as part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. The Russian MoD has repeatedly stressed that only military objects are targeted, and noted that a total of 3,213 objects belonging to the Ukrainian military have been disabled since the operation began.
Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals
A video demonstrates a UAV targeting a stand-alone building in an unnamed settlement, and then destroying it with a single blast.
The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a video showing a Forpost UAV destroying a base belonging to Ukrainian radicals with a high precision weapon.
"The video [shows] a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a fortified stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists. A UAV hit a target from a height of about 4,000 metres with a precision-guided weapon", the caption for the clip says.
The strike comes as part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. The Russian MoD has repeatedly stressed that only military objects are targeted, and noted that a total of 3,213 objects belonging to the Ukrainian military have been disabled since the operation began.