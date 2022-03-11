https://sputniknews.com/20220311/watch-russian-drone-eliminate-stronghold-of-ukrainian-radicals-1093768440.html

Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals

Watch Russian Drone Eliminate Stronghold of Ukrainian Radicals

A video demonstrates an UAV targeting a stand-alone building in unnamed settlement, and then destroying it with a single shot.

2022-03-11T10:17+0000

2022-03-11T10:17+0000

2022-03-11T10:17+0000

russia

ukraine

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768498_8:0:1059:591_1920x0_80_0_0_94d2fc626d53c3794cb11881f6b10bb1.png

The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a video showing a Forpost UAV destroying a base belonging to Ukrainian radicals with a high precision weapon.The strike comes as part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. The Russian MoD has repeatedly stressed that only military objects are targeted, and noted that a total of 3,213 objects belonging to the Ukrainian military have been disabled since the operation began.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, drone