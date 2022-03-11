https://sputniknews.com/20220311/venezuela-could-start-oil-supplies-to-west-in-mid-2022-if-sanctions-gone-senior-lawmaker-says-1093788705.html

Venezuela Could Start Oil Supplies to West in Mid-2022 If Sanctions Gone, Senior Lawmaker Says

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela could begin delivering oil to the United States and Europe by the middle of this year, provided the sanctions on the country are... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

"If the [unilateral] measures are suspended ... considering what we have already achieved at the moment, we could supply energy that the US and Europe need so much in the middle of the year", Rodriguez said. He noted that in order to reach an agreement, "the US should make us an ambitious offer, because the key factor that disrupts the country's economic situation is the US itself". The lawmaker expressed hope that a possible resumption of oil exports to the US and Europe would not affect Venezuela's relations with Russia.White House earlier said there was "no discussions underway about imports of Venezuelan oil."

