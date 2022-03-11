International
LIVE: UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/us-president-announces-new-anti-russia-move-over-situation-in-ukraine-1093783489.html
US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine
US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine
The US implemented its last round of anti-Russia measures on 8 March, banning all imports of Russian coal, oil, and natural gas. Despite making up a... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T15:33+0000
2022-03-11T15:33+0000
us
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093783767_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_764612e9c2c8ead4cd3135ffc865e188.jpg
US President Joe Biden is holding a press conference during which he is expected to announce new sanctions or other economic measures directed against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, which Washington has labelled an "invasion". So far, the US has targeted the Russian financial sector, central bank, major industrial companies, as well as Russia’s sovereign debt. In addition to this, the White House has banned imports of Russian energy resources, although according to reports, purchases of uranium are exempt from the order.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine
US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine
2022-03-11T15:33+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093783767_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d8ee02da8ca90608ffc69cba9acaf97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, sanctions, видео

US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine

15:33 GMT 11.03.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
The US implemented its last round of anti-Russia measures on 8 March, banning all imports of Russian coal, oil, and natural gas. Despite making up a significant portion of American energy imports, the export of these goods to the US had a minimal role in Russia’s overall energy sales.
US President Joe Biden is holding a press conference during which he is expected to announce new sanctions or other economic measures directed against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, which Washington has labelled an "invasion". So far, the US has targeted the Russian financial sector, central bank, major industrial companies, as well as Russia’s sovereign debt. In addition to this, the White House has banned imports of Russian energy resources, although according to reports, purchases of uranium are exempt from the order.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала