US President Announces New Anti-Russia Move Over Situation in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is holding a press conference during which he is expected to announce new sanctions or other economic measures directed against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, which Washington has labelled an "invasion". So far, the US has targeted the Russian financial sector, central bank, major industrial companies, as well as Russia’s sovereign debt. In addition to this, the White House has banned imports of Russian energy resources, although according to reports, purchases of uranium are exempt from the order.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
The US implemented its last round of anti-Russia measures on 8 March, banning all imports of Russian coal, oil, and natural gas. Despite making up a significant portion of American energy imports, the export of these goods to the US had a minimal role in Russia’s overall energy sales.
US President Joe Biden is holding a press conference during which he is expected to announce new sanctions or other economic measures directed against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, which Washington has labelled an "invasion". So far, the US has targeted the Russian financial sector, central bank, major industrial companies, as well as Russia’s sovereign debt. In addition to this, the White House has banned imports of Russian energy resources, although according to reports, purchases of uranium are exempt from the order.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more: