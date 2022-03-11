https://sputniknews.com/20220311/us-funded-labs-in-ukraine-researched-bat-coronavirus-pence-threatens-jcpoa-1093761245.html

US Funded Labs in Ukraine Researched Bat Coronavirus; Pence Threatens JCPOA

US Funded Labs in Ukraine Researched Bat Coronavirus; Pence Threatens JCPOA

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has stated that a Republican administration will tear up any deal that President Joe Biden makes to return the US to the... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

US Funded Labs in Ukraine Researched Bat Coronavirus; Pence Threatens JCPOA Former US Vice President Mike Pence has stated that a Republican administration will tear up any deal that President Joe Biden makes to return the US to the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the US-funded Biological laboratories in Ukraine. The Russian military is reporting that they have found evidence that the US was funding research on bat coronavirus pathogens at the Pentagon's biological laboratories in Ukraine.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic backlash from the Russian sanctions. US inflation is expected to have reached new highs in February and the ban on Russian energy imports is likely to make the situation worse. Also, food prices are spiraling out of control.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss his article about Sputnik News. John has an article in which he discusses his employment at the Russian News Agency. John argues that he is free to address issues as he sees fit and that he is not able to get them covered in the mainstream media complex.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Rumors that the Iran nuclear deal is about to be signed seem to be clouded by a recent declaration by former VP Mike Pence that the GOP will repeat their move to leave the deal if they take power in 2024.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. As the US pushes for war crimes investigations against Russia in Ukraine, a UN war crimes panel investigates US air raids in Syria. Also, the Arab league encourages the International Criminal Court to probe Israeli alleged war crimes against Syria and the Palestinians.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, joins us to discuss Covid and military spending. Democratic leadership in the US House of Representatives has removed 15.6 billion dollars in Covid relief funds from an omnibus spending package but has somehow managed to further a 782 billion dollar military spending package. Also, military hardware companies are making billions from the Ukraine conflict.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher joins us to discuss Asia. A new hardline leader has been elected in South Korea and we discuss how that will affect the US/China relationship. Also, will tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula?Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Nazis in Ukraine. We discuss an article that describes how Nazis in Ukraine were deliberately empowered by US actions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

