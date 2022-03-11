https://sputniknews.com/20220311/us-and-poland-play-chicken-over-sending-fighter-jets-to-ukraine-1093761049.html
US and Poland Play Chicken Over Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine
U.S. and Poland Play Chicken Over Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Afghanistan’s prospects for economic recovery after billions of dollars were seized by the Biden administration, the U.S. and Poland playing chicken over who sends fighter jets to Ukraine, and Oliver Stone’s Ukraine documentaries getting banned by Big Tech.
Guests:Mohammed Suhail Shaheen - Taliban Member | How Can Afghanistan Recover After Billions of Dollars Stolen by the US?Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | US and Poland Play Chicken Over Sending Fighter Jets to UkraineIn the first hour Mohammed Suhail Shaheen joined the show to talk about the challenges Afghanistan is facing after billions of dollars were seized by the Biden administration, what Afghans prospects are for restoring their economy, and what changed with the new "Taliban 2.0".In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the US and Poland playing chicken over who sends fighter planes to Ukraine, Zelensky finally coming around to Russia's security demands, and Victoria Nuland confirming the existence of suspected bioweapons labs in Ukraine.In the third hour Jamarl and Faran talked about Oliver Stone's films "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine" getting banned by Big Tech, what would happen to Zelensky if he surrendered to Russia's security demands, and took your calls.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US and Poland Play Chicken Over Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine
On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Afghanistan's prospects for economic recovery after billions of dollars were seized by the Biden administration, the US and Poland playing chicken over who sends fighter jets to Ukraine, and Oliver Stone's Ukraine documentaries getting banned by Big Tech.
Mohammed Suhail Shaheen - Taliban Member | How Can Afghanistan Recover After Billions of Dollars Stolen by the US?
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | US and Poland Play Chicken Over Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine
In the first hour Mohammed Suhail Shaheen joined the show to talk about the challenges Afghanistan is facing after billions of dollars were seized by the Biden administration, what Afghans prospects are for restoring their economy, and what changed with the new "Taliban 2.0".
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the US and Poland playing chicken over who sends fighter planes to Ukraine, Zelensky finally coming around to Russia's security demands, and Victoria Nuland confirming the existence of suspected bioweapons labs in Ukraine.
In the third hour Jamarl and Faran talked about Oliver Stone's films "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine" getting banned by Big Tech, what would happen to Zelensky if he surrendered to Russia's security demands, and took your calls.
