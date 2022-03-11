https://sputniknews.com/20220311/twitter-to-reduce-visibility-of-belarusian-state-owned-media-tweets-1093767729.html
Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets
Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets
Last week, Twitter added labels on tweets of Russian state-affiliated media. Recently introduced labels say - "This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website" - and are placed on top of a link in a tweet.The move comes amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, as well as Minsk for its support of the Russian operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US social media company Twitter will limit the visibility of several Belarusian state-owned media accounts and tweets, Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth said on Friday.
"We're adding labels to accounts and Tweets sharing links of state-affiliated media outlets in Belarus after detailed reporting about their role in the war in Ukraine. This builds on our years-long work to add context to state media outlets and limit their reach on Twitter", Roth tweeted. "As is standard with these labels, we'll reduce the visibility of labeled Tweets and accounts, and show a prompt before you can share labeled Tweets".
Last week, Twitter added labels on tweets of Russian state-affiliated media. Recently introduced labels say - "This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website" - and are placed on top of a link in a tweet.
The move comes amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, as well as Minsk for its support of the Russian operation.
