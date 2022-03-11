https://sputniknews.com/20220311/twitter-to-reduce-visibility-of-belarusian-state-owned-media-tweets-1093767729.html

Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets

US social media company Twitter will limit the visibility of several Belarusian state-owned media accounts and tweets, Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth said on Friday.

Last week, Twitter added labels on tweets of Russian state-affiliated media. Recently introduced labels say - "This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website" - and are placed on top of a link in a tweet.The move comes amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, as well as Minsk for its support of the Russian operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

