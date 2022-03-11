International
BREAKING: Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/twitter-to-reduce-visibility-of-belarusian-state-owned-media-tweets-1093767729.html
Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets
Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets
US social media company Twitter will limit the visibility of several Belarusian state-owned media accounts and tweets, Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth said on Friday.
2022-03-11T07:32+0000
2022-03-11T07:40+0000
twitter
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082810504_0:123:3205:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_947521640da46530c4c9671c8ff1d2f0.jpg
Last week, Twitter added labels on tweets of Russian state-affiliated media. Recently introduced labels say - "This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website" - and are placed on top of a link in a tweet.The move comes amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, as well as Minsk for its support of the Russian operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082810504_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3386e294cf5bc783e3649248b329cccc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, belarus

Twitter to Reduce Visibility of Belarusian State-Owned Media Tweets

07:32 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 07:40 GMT 11.03.2022)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA 3D printed Twitter logo and a padlock on a computer motherboard
A 3D printed Twitter logo and a padlock on a computer motherboard - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US social media company Twitter will limit the visibility of several Belarusian state-owned media accounts and tweets, Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth said on Friday.

"We're adding labels to accounts and Tweets sharing links of state-affiliated media outlets in Belarus after detailed reporting about their role in the war in Ukraine. This builds on our years-long work to add context to state media outlets and limit their reach on Twitter", Roth tweeted. "As is standard with these labels, we'll reduce the visibility of labeled Tweets and accounts, and show a prompt before you can share labeled Tweets".

Last week, Twitter added labels on tweets of Russian state-affiliated media. Recently introduced labels say - "This Tweet links to a Russia state-affiliated media website" - and are placed on top of a link in a tweet.
The move comes amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, as well as Minsk for its support of the Russian operation.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала