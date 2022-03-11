https://sputniknews.com/20220311/singer-grimes-says-she-and-elon-musk-had-a-second-child-reveals-babys-name-1093766086.html

Singer Grimes Says She and Elon Musk Had a Second Child, Reveals Baby's Name

Singer Grimes has revealed she and Elon Musk welcomed their second child via surrogate mother in December 2021. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, the 33-year-old said they opted for a surrogate because she had problems during her first pregnancy.The musician revealed that she and Musk planned to have more children – "at least four" – so they went with the surrogate. Hold on a second. Didn't Grimes and Musk break up in September or "semi-separated" as the tech maverick put it? Grimes struggles to describe their relationship.When Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first baby in May 2020 they made headlines across the globe due to the name they chose for their boy - X Æ A-12 – which was then changed to X Æ A-Xii as it ran counter to laws in California.Their second baby, by the way it's a girl, has a very common name. Ok, we're messing around – it's Elon Musk and Grimes we're talking about. Do you seriously expect them to name their child Elizabeth (no offence, Your Majesty)?Her name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS. Dark represents "the unknown". "People fear it, but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe", the 33-year-old says. Siderælis pronounced - "sigh-deer-ee-el"– is a "more elven” way of spelling of sidereal, "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time".The singer says Siderælis is also a nod to her favourite character in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings", Galadriel.The baby girl also has several nicknames "Y" and "Sailor Mars", a nod to the "Sailor Moon" manga series."I was fighting for Odysseus Musk. A girl named Odysseus is my dream", she says.The musician confesses she and Musk know that the girl may dislike her name when she grows up. If she decides to change it, Grimes says, she will be the first in line to help her.

