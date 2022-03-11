https://sputniknews.com/20220311/scientists-create-irrigation-system-to-produce-water-in-desert-and-grow-crops-1093784846.html

Scientists Create Irrigation System to Produce Water in Desert and Grow Crops

It is believed that the new invention will not only help deal with the problem of water scarcity, which according to World Resources Institute affects 400 million in Sub-Saharan Africa alone, but also improve water security and environment.

A group scientists in Saudi Arabia has developed a system capable of producing water in the desert and allowing crops to grow. According to their article, published earlier this month in the journal 'Cell Reports Physical Science', their device uses solar panels (known as photovoltaic cells) and a unique hydrogel, which researchers invented.The way their invention works is as follows: Hydrogel is a powerful absorbent that can soak up water present in the atmosphere, even in arid areas. Since solar energy isn’t 100 percent efficient, there is always some “free” energy that heats the solar panel, which, in turn, heats the hydrogel.When the absorbent layer is heated by the panel, it releases fresh water that can be used to water crops. Thus, the equipment both generates electricity from solar energy and produces fresh water from ambient air.Researchers called their brainchild WEC2P, which stands for "water-electricity-crop co-production system".Universal access to fresh water is one of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. Researchers hope that their device will help to achieve this goal.Scientists say they have successfully tested the system. They grew spinach in a Saudi desert in June when daytime temperatures climb as high as 130°F (55°C). 57 out of 60 spinach seeds planted grew to 18 centimetres.Researchers are now working to transform their invention into a product by improving the hydrogel so that it will absorb more water from ambient air.

