Russia's UN Envoy Calls on EU to Consider Real Threat of Biological Agents Spreading From Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier presented evidence that Kiev had ordered several bio laboratories, funded by the US, to destroy pathogens that they were...
Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has warned members of the Security Council that dangerous pathogens could escape the boundaries of Ukraine and spread across Europe, calling on the EU to consider this grim possibility. He added that Russia warned the international community of the threat of terrorists stealing biomaterials from the Ukrainian laboratories.Nebenzia further noted that the US refuses to allow an international audit of the bio laboratories it has been sponsoring in Ukraine. The envoy suggested that this can only mean they have something to hide. The diplomat stated that the Russian Defence Ministry had obtained documents proving the existence of a network of 30 laboratories working on modifying pathogens of the plague, anthrax, tularaemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases. Nebenzia added that this work was being conducted under the guidance of the Pentagon, specifically the Defence Threat Reduction Agency.The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had obtained evidence of Kiev planning to make biological weapons that would target specific ethnic groups. They said that according to the materials, which they recovered during the special operation in Ukraine, the laboratories had studied the migration of birds between the two countries as a possible spreader of a biological weapon.The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had obtained evidence of Kiev planning to make biological weapons that would target specific ethnic groups. They said that according to the materials, which they recovered during the special operation in Ukraine, the laboratories had studied the migration of birds between the two countries as a possible spreader of a biological weapon.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
16:47 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 11.03.2022)
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier presented evidence that Kiev had ordered several bio laboratories, funded by the US, to destroy pathogens that they were experimenting on. The ministry added that the personnel at these labs were trying to create a biological weapon targeting certain ethnic groups.
Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has warned members of the Security Council that dangerous pathogens could escape the boundaries of Ukraine and spread across Europe, calling on the EU to consider this grim possibility. He added that Russia warned the international community of the threat of terrorists stealing biomaterials from the Ukrainian laboratories.
"Right next to the European Union, you've had an experimental platform for extremely dangerous biological trials. We call upon you to think about a very real biological danger to the people in European countries, which can result from an uncontrolled spread of bio agents from Ukraine, which as we have seen with COVID-19 is impossible to stop, and if there is such a scenario, then all Europe will be covered by it", the envoy said.
Nebenzia further noted that the US refuses to allow an international audit of the bio laboratories it has been sponsoring in Ukraine. The envoy suggested that this can only mean they have something to hide.
The diplomat stated that the Russian Defence Ministry had obtained documents proving the existence of a network of 30 laboratories working on modifying pathogens of the plague, anthrax, tularaemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases. Nebenzia added that this work was being conducted under the guidance of the Pentagon, specifically the Defence Threat Reduction Agency.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had obtained evidence of Kiev planning to make biological weapons that would target specific ethnic groups. They said that according to the materials, which they recovered during the special operation in Ukraine, the laboratories had studied the migration of birds between the two countries as a possible spreader of a biological weapon.
