International
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-members-of-security-council-1093768752.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council
The meeting of the Russian Security Council takes place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February after the... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
russia
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768866_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ee2cef7b7a51284ac0abb6ed26195b5a.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin holds meeting with members of Security Council
Putin holds meeting with members of Security Council
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
true
PT9M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768866_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db3abf51834bc6591e2e51c094b4d20f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, security council, видео

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council

08:35 GMT 11.03.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
The meeting of the Russian Security Council takes place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February after the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for Moscow's help amid continuing shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала