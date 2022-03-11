https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-members-of-security-council-1093768752.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council
The meeting of the Russian Security Council takes place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February after the... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
russia
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768866_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ee2cef7b7a51284ac0abb6ed26195b5a.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093768866_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db3abf51834bc6591e2e51c094b4d20f.jpg
Putin holds meeting with members of Security Council
Putin holds meeting with members of Security Council
2022-03-11T08:35+0000
true
PT9M17S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, security council, видео
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Members of Security Council
Subscribe
The meeting of the Russian Security Council takes place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February after the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for Moscow's help amid continuing shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus