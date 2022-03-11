https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-lives-matter-too-1093760503.html

Russian Lives Matter Too

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Daesh* appointing a new leader, and Russia withdrawing from the Council of Europe.

Russian Lives Matter Too On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including ISIS appointing a new leader, and Russia withdrawing from the Council of Europe.

GUESTIgor Lopatonok - Producer of Ukraine on Fire | Ukraine On Fire, Corporate Propaganda, and Russia's Red Line on Nuclear WeaponsJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Greece Focused on the Ukraine Situation, US State Department Lies, and US Worries about a Russian Chemical Weapons Attack in UkraineIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Igor Lopatonok about his films censored in America, the 2014 Maidan, and the radical elements in Ukraine's government. Igor talked about the lack of prosecutions for the 2014 murders in the Maidan and Ukraine previously building nuclear weapons. Igor spoke on the censorship in the EU and President Zelensky in hiding.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the CIA, US - funded Biolabs, and President Zelensky upset with NATO. John discussed the goal of US sanctions on Russia and assets of billionaire Russians seized. John talked about the ethnic Greeks living in Ukraine and the Azov Battalion not allowing these Greeks to leave Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

