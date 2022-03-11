https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-lives-matter-too-1093760503.html
Russian Lives Matter Too
Russian Lives Matter Too
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Daesh* appointing a new leader, and Russia withdrawing from the Council of Europe.
Igor Lopatonok - Producer of Ukraine on Fire | Ukraine On Fire, Corporate Propaganda, and Russia's Red Line on Nuclear Weapons
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Greece Focused on the Ukraine Situation, US State Department Lies, and US Worries about a Russian Chemical Weapons Attack in Ukraine
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Igor Lopatonok about his films censored in America, the 2014 Maidan, and the radical elements in Ukraine's government. Igor talked about the lack of prosecutions for the 2014 murders in the Maidan and Ukraine previously building nuclear weapons. Igor spoke on the censorship in the EU and President Zelensky in hiding.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the CIA, US - funded Biolabs, and President Zelensky upset with NATO. John discussed the goal of US sanctions on Russia and assets of billionaire Russians seized. John talked about the ethnic Greeks living in Ukraine and the Azov Battalion not allowing these Greeks to leave Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.