https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-embassy-in-canada-calls-allegations-of-mariupol-hospital-attack-blatant-lie-1093763070.html

Russian Embassy in Canada Calls Allegations of Mariupol Hospital Attack ‘Blatant Lie’

Russian Embassy in Canada Calls Allegations of Mariupol Hospital Attack ‘Blatant Lie’

TORONTO (Sputnik) - The allegations by the Canadian government that Russia is behind an attack on a hospital ward in the city of Mariupol is based on a... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T02:12+0000

2022-03-11T02:12+0000

2022-03-11T02:12+0000

world

russian embassy in canada

mariupol

"fake news"

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093613695_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_1cb72b371dacfec0727fec8037d47cdf.jpg

The Russian Embassy condemned the story saying it was staged and noted that Canadian media has not made an attempt to independently verify the veracity of Kiev’s claims.Russia is conducting strikes in Ukraine with "surgical precision" and the Ukrainian troops and allied neo-Nazi battalions continue to use the civilian population as shields.Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Illia Kyva, who fled the country, also said he was confident that the story regarding the attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital was a false-flag.Mariupol is the site of an intense battle where surrounded Ukrainian troops and neo-Nazi and other extremist battalions have dug in against advancing Russian and allied troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. The latter have said are intending to end eight years of bloodshed in the area initiated by Ukrainian troops and assorted extremists.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and has emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220310/instagram-users-accuse-ukrainian-model-of-fake-photoshoot-in-mariupol-maternity-hospital-1093751508.html

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russian embassy in canada, mariupol, "fake news", ukraine crisis