https://sputniknews.com/20220311/russian-embassy-in-canada-calls-allegations-of-mariupol-hospital-attack-blatant-lie-1093763070.html
Russian Embassy in Canada Calls Allegations of Mariupol Hospital Attack ‘Blatant Lie’
Russian Embassy in Canada Calls Allegations of Mariupol Hospital Attack ‘Blatant Lie’
TORONTO (Sputnik) - The allegations by the Canadian government that Russia is behind an attack on a hospital ward in the city of Mariupol is based on a... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T02:12+0000
2022-03-11T02:12+0000
2022-03-11T02:12+0000
world
russian embassy in canada
mariupol
"fake news"
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093613695_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_1cb72b371dacfec0727fec8037d47cdf.jpg
The Russian Embassy condemned the story saying it was staged and noted that Canadian media has not made an attempt to independently verify the veracity of Kiev’s claims.Russia is conducting strikes in Ukraine with "surgical precision" and the Ukrainian troops and allied neo-Nazi battalions continue to use the civilian population as shields.Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Illia Kyva, who fled the country, also said he was confident that the story regarding the attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital was a false-flag.Mariupol is the site of an intense battle where surrounded Ukrainian troops and neo-Nazi and other extremist battalions have dug in against advancing Russian and allied troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. The latter have said are intending to end eight years of bloodshed in the area initiated by Ukrainian troops and assorted extremists.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and has emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/instagram-users-accuse-ukrainian-model-of-fake-photoshoot-in-mariupol-maternity-hospital-1093751508.html
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093613695_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1a75fa88b0cd0d1d166ec104161e25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, russian embassy in canada, mariupol, "fake news", ukraine crisis
Russian Embassy in Canada Calls Allegations of Mariupol Hospital Attack ‘Blatant Lie’
Subscribe
TORONTO (Sputnik) - The allegations by the Canadian government that Russia is behind an attack on a hospital ward in the city of Mariupol is based on a fabrication permeated by Kiev, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said.
The Russian Embassy condemned the story saying it was staged and noted that Canadian media has not made an attempt to independently verify the veracity
of Kiev’s claims.
"Russia unequivocally rejects [the] Canadian government’s groundless accusations of having allegedly attacked a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Video and photo footage attempting to present damaged hospital building as a result of ‘Russian airstrike’ is nothing but a blatant lie. It is yet another outrageous provocation by the Kiev regime. A climax of the fake news dissemination campaign," the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
Russia is conducting strikes in Ukraine with "surgical precision" and the Ukrainian troops and allied neo-Nazi battalions continue to use the civilian population as shields.
Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Illia Kyva, who fled the country, also said he was confident that the story regarding the attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital was a false-flag.
"Ukraine is filled with lies and deception. The history of the tragedy in the hospital of Mariupol - another staging and fake," Kyva said on Telegram.
Mariupol is the site
of an intense battle where surrounded Ukrainian troops and neo-Nazi and other extremist battalions have dug in against advancing Russian and allied troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. The latter have said are intending to end eight years of bloodshed in the area initiated by Ukrainian troops and assorted extremists.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and has emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus