Returning to the 'Scene of Crime'? Hillary & Bill Clinton Back in Politics Amid Ukraine Crisis

It is hardly a coincidence that Hillary and Bill Clinton have resumed their political activity amid the current crisis in Eastern European given the role they...

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton laughed and said "no" when asked whether she is considering throwing her hat in the ring in 2024 by MSNBC on Tuesday. Still, observers from both sides of the US political aisle are continuing to speculate about a possible presidential bid by the ex-secretary of state.Hillary and Bill's announcement of the revival of the Clinton Foundation's Global Initiative, a fundraising vehicle said to cope with urgent international issues, has added to the fuss. Bloomberg notes that the Clinton Global Initiative "hosted annual meetings from 2005 to 2016, with the final meeting held less than two months before Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump". Following Clinton's defeat, the Clinton Foundation received just $16.3 million in contributions in 2020, down from its 2016 peak of $62.9 million, prompting suspicions that it was used for apparent pay-to-play schemes. Meanwhile, the Global Initiative's gathering is scheduled for September 2022, apparently signalling the Clintons' return to politics, observers believe."Clearly, Hillary Clinton has decided to run for president again and aims to use 'her' foundation and its supposed good works as a platform to raise financial and other support for another expensive political campaign", says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation for the last several years.According to Ortel, the Clinton Foundation as well as the Clinton Global Initiative have not been lawfully organised and managed and were largely used as an enrichment tool in influence peddling schemes.Special Counsel Durham's ProbeThe announcement of a new Clinton Global Initiative gathering also coincided with a series of bombshell revelations by Special Counsel John Durham, who is looking into the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation. Durham's court filings indicate that Hillary Clinton campaign operatives played a significant role in peddling and, apparently, creating the Trump-Russia "collusion" story, which eventually turned out to be a big nothing burger. According to Ortel, Hillary Clinton had a motive for trying to dump Trump: apparently, she feared that her influence peddling schemes as well as potential financial machinations could come to light under Trump. Indeed, the former US president repeatedly vowed to put her behind bars during his 2015/2016 election campaign.Earlier, the US mainstream media reported that Durham had widened the scope of his probe by looking into the FBI's investigations into the Clintons' charity. Two Clinton Foundation whistleblowers, Larry Doyle and John Moynihan, who delivered testimony before the US Congress on the charity in 2018, confirmed that the special counsel had communicated with them.However, as Hillary and Bill Clinton have returned to the US political stage, US mainstream media launched an attack on Special Counsel Durham's disclosures, claiming that "there is no there there."The Clintons' Role in the Ukraine CrisisMeanwhile, Hillary Clinton subjected former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party to harsh criticism, claiming on MSNBC on 25 February that they were responsible for the unfolding Ukrainian crisis and "enabling" the Russian special operation by "giving aid and comfort" to Vladimir Putin.According to Ortel, Hillary Clinton has once again resorted to blame shifting, since one of the root causes of the current Ukraine crisis is NATO's post-Cold War eastward expansion which, according to then-Senator Joe Biden's 1997 notion, tremendously irritated and threatened Russia.Bill Clinton actively lobbied for the inclusion of three former Warsaw Pact members – Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic – into NATO at the 1999 Washington summit, despite 50 prominent foreign policy experts warning the US president in June 1997 that the expansion of NATO would eventually "unsettle European stability". US career diplomat with expertise in Russia affairs and incumbent CIA Director William Burns noted in his memoir that Bill Clinton's move was "premature at best, and needlessly provocative at worst"."Moreover, when countries in the former Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact were at their weakest, leading donors to both established political parties pushed hard to snap up state-owned properties at fire-sale prices, enriching themselves and creating oligarchs in the process", says Ortel. "The globalist push, incorporating naked contempt for national laws, was well advanced by 2013".2014 'Euromaidan' Coup in UkraineIn March 2013, Hillary and Bill Clinton participated in the Yalta European Strategy conference along with other global leaders in Crimea hosted by Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk, one of the Clintons' longtime donors. They were calling for bringing Ukraine into the EU orbit and ridiculed Russia's opposition to it, even though Ukraine's Declaration of Sovereignty affirmed the country's permanent non-aligned status.In February 2014, the US-backed Ukrainian opposition and neo-Nazi elements carried out a coup d'etat and ousted democratically elected President Victor Yanukovich after the latter rejected a pending EU association agreement and leaned towards an economic union with Russia. US Democratic and Republican politicians openly signalled their support for the regime change in Ukraine, with then-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland discussing in detail the composition of the post-coup interim government with Geoffrey Pyatt, then-US ambassador to Ukraine.So, it was the Clintons and Obama who sowed the seeds of destruction in Ukraine, resulting in the ascendance to power of radical nationalist elements in Ukraine, which had been harshly lambasted by the US mainstream media and the European Parliament before and immediately after the 2014 February regime change, according to the analyst.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

