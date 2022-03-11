International
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1093774868.html
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow
Both Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T11:22+0000
2022-03-11T11:23+0000
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093774840_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5db79f98db19a0f35998d957530a3d96.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the development of the union state, and economic cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow
2022-03-11T11:22+0000
true
PT8M10S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093774840_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_642d91a7955706e7a686bc440891d68d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, видео

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow

11:22 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 11.03.2022)
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
Both Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the development of the union state, and economic cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала