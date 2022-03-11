https://sputniknews.com/20220311/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1093774868.html

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow

Both Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T11:22+0000

2022-03-11T11:22+0000

2022-03-11T11:23+0000

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093774840_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5db79f98db19a0f35998d957530a3d96.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the development of the union state, and economic cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow 2022-03-11T11:22+0000 true PT8M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, видео