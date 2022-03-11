https://sputniknews.com/20220311/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1093774868.html
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Meeting in Moscow
Both Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the development of the union state, and economic cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:22 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 11.03.2022)
Both Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions since the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in order to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, the development of the union state, and economic cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!