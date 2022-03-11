https://sputniknews.com/20220311/prince-william-to-miss-attending-bafta-awards-on-sunday-heres-why-1093764586.html

Prince William to Miss Attending BAFTA Awards on Sunday, Here's Why

Prince William to Miss Attending BAFTA Awards on Sunday, Here's Why

Last year, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was unable to attend the virtual event for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) due to his grandfather... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T11:08+0000

2022-03-11T11:08+0000

2022-03-11T11:08+0000

society

prince william

british academy of film and television arts (bafta)

bafta

award

film award

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093774265_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78d2c88819d2df9bd143588f4e1b2e0b.jpg

Ahead of the mega BAFTA Awards, set to be held on Sunday, Prince William, the president of the BAFTA academy, has turned down the invitation to attend the event, leaving the organisers "disappointed".Instead of gracing the award night in person, a pre-recorded message by Prince William will be played by the organisers. "We're delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message", a BAFTA spokesperson told The Mirror.Despite the BAFTA awards taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is very close to Prince William's Kensington Palace home, he will miss attending the awards for the second year in a row. The BAFTA awards will be attended by bigwigs including Lady Gaga, Aaron Sorkin, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Lashana Lynch. Singers Dame Shirley Bassey and Emilia Jones will be performing during the ceremony, and Rebel Wilson will be hosting the awards. Several other celebs including Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, Salma Hayek, and many others will walk the red carpet and present awards to the winners.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, prince william, british academy of film and television arts (bafta), bafta, award, film award