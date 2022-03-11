https://sputniknews.com/20220311/prince-william-to-miss-attending-bafta-awards-on-sunday-heres-why-1093764586.html
Prince William to Miss Attending BAFTA Awards on Sunday, Here's Why
Ahead of the mega BAFTA Awards, set to be held on Sunday, Prince William, the president of the BAFTA academy, has turned down the invitation to attend the event, leaving the organisers "disappointed".Instead of gracing the award night in person, a pre-recorded message by Prince William will be played by the organisers. "We're delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message", a BAFTA spokesperson told The Mirror.Despite the BAFTA awards taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is very close to Prince William's Kensington Palace home, he will miss attending the awards for the second year in a row. The BAFTA awards will be attended by bigwigs including Lady Gaga, Aaron Sorkin, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Lashana Lynch. Singers Dame Shirley Bassey and Emilia Jones will be performing during the ceremony, and Rebel Wilson will be hosting the awards. Several other celebs including Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, Salma Hayek, and many others will walk the red carpet and present awards to the winners.
Last year, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was unable to attend the virtual event for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) due to his grandfather Prince Philip's demise.
Ahead of the mega BAFTA Awards
, set to be held on Sunday, Prince William, the president of the BAFTA academy
, has turned down the invitation to attend the event, leaving the organisers "disappointed".
Instead of gracing the award night in person, a pre-recorded message by Prince William will be played by the organisers.
"We're delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message", a BAFTA spokesperson told The Mirror
.
Despite the BAFTA awards taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is very close to Prince William's Kensington Palace home, he will miss attending the awards for the second year in a row.
A source, cited by The Mirror, revealed the reason, saying: "Due to diary constraints, he [Prince William] is not able to attend in person this year. It's such a shame and everyone is very disappointed".
The BAFTA awards will be attended by bigwigs including Lady Gaga, Aaron Sorkin, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Lashana Lynch.
Singers Dame Shirley Bassey and Emilia Jones will be performing during the ceremony, and Rebel Wilson will be hosting the awards.
Several other celebs including Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, Salma Hayek, and many others will walk the red carpet and present awards to the winners.