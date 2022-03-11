https://sputniknews.com/20220311/not-quite-a-dinosaur-scientists-closer-to-resurrecting-extinct-christmas-island-rat-1093780773.html

Not Quite a Dinosaur: Scientists Closer to Resurrecting Extinct Christmas Island Rat

Resurrecting prehistoric species, such as dinosaurs and mammoths, in a process called de-extinction may certainly blow ordinary people's mind, but what about more recently extinct creatures? A team of palaeontologists is currently working to resurrect the Christmas Island rat, which was wiped out from its isle home in the Indian Ocean more than a century ago.In a study published by the journal Current Biology, the researchers explained that they had managed to sequence the extinct rat's DNA and map it to some of the animal's closest living relatives, such as the Norway brown rat.The study revealed that although the scientists have already recovered 95% of the animal's genome, the missing 5% may considerably complicate the de-extinction process.Tom Gilbert, a geneticist at the University of Copenhagen and a co-author of the research, stressed that he was "interested in how easy or hard will de-extinction by [DNA] editing be".He added that in the study, the researchers also "computationally came up with an idea of what we think might go wrong" in the course of de-extinction.Touching upon the missing 5% related to the animal's olfaction, Gilbert made it clear that "with current technology, it may be completely impossible to ever recover the full sequence, and therefore it is impossible to ever generate a perfect replica of the Christmas Island rat".Gilbert also said that hefty sums of money spent on de-extinction may be put to better use on existing conservation programmes for living species."I think it’s a fascinating idea in technology, but one has to wonder if that's the best use of money as opposed to keeping the things alive that are still here", he claimed.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

