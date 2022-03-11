https://sputniknews.com/20220311/necessary-to-ban-facebook-instagram-if-they-allowed-calls-for-violence-against-russia---kremlin-1093772586.html
'Necessary' to Ban Facebook, Instagram If They Allowed Calls for Violence Against Russia - Kremlin
It is "necessary" to ban Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram if they indeed allowed calls for violence against Russians, the Kremlin said Friday.The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner said that Meta's decision to allow incitement to violence against Russians raises concerns and will be looked into.Additionally, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Meta immeditately confirm or deny the change in the Facebook and Instagram rules concerning Russian citizens, including military personnel of the armed forces.Meta's Policy ChangesThe comments come after the California-based big tech company announced on Friday that it has "temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate" its rules "like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders'". The statement by a Meta spokesperson followed a report by Reuters citing internal emails, in which it was said that the company also allowed posts "that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko". The new rule reportedly applies to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.The controversial changes in Meta's policy caused condemnation from the Russian Embassy in the United States. While the company clarified that it won't allow "credible calls" for violence against Russian civilians, the embassy saw the move as an act of "aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous".The West's condemnation of Russia's military operation in Ukraine has already prompted a wave of what many have already deemed to be displays of massive Russophobia, in both online and offline bullying.
