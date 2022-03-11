International
NATO Chief: Turkey Is Informed Alliance Expects All Members to Impose Sanctions Against Russia
NATO Chief: Turkey Is Informed Alliance Expects All Members to Impose Sanctions Against Russia
Shortly after Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, the US and its Western allies imposed packages of strict...
russia
ukraine
nato
turkey
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Turkey has been informed that the alliance expects all members to impose sanctions on Russia amid Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine."Yes, we expect all our allies to impose the sanctions. This is how we can force Russia to pay the price. I also informed Mr [Mevlut] Cavusoglu about this. Turkey plays a key role here", Stoltenberg said referring to the Turkish foreign minister.
russia, ukraine, nato, turkey

NATO Chief: Turkey Is Informed Alliance Expects All Members to Impose Sanctions Against Russia

09:36 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 11.03.2022)
Shortly after Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, the US and its Western allies imposed packages of strict sanctions against Moscow.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Turkey has been informed that the alliance expects all members to impose sanctions on Russia amid Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
"Yes, we expect all our allies to impose the sanctions. This is how we can force Russia to pay the price. I also informed Mr [Mevlut] Cavusoglu about this. Turkey plays a key role here", Stoltenberg said referring to the Turkish foreign minister.
