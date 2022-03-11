https://sputniknews.com/20220311/nato-chief-stoltenberg-attends-antalya-forum-1093775236.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Attends Antalya Forum
Previously, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba regarding the Ukrainian crisis. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Turkey, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is attending the Price of Peace, Cost of War Diplomacy Forum in Antalya. Stoltenberg will attend the panel after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
jens stoltenberg, nato, turkey, russia, ukraine, видео
Previously, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba regarding the Ukrainian crisis.
Sputnik comes live from Turkey, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is attending the Price of Peace, Cost of War Diplomacy Forum in Antalya.
Stoltenberg will attend the panel after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.