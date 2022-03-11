https://sputniknews.com/20220311/nato-chief-stoltenberg-attends-antalya-forum-1093775236.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Attends Antalya Forum

Previously, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba regarding the Ukrainian crisis. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Turkey, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is attending the Price of Peace, Cost of War Diplomacy Forum in Antalya. Stoltenberg will attend the panel after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

