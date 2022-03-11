https://sputniknews.com/20220311/nationalists-blew-up-institute-building-in-kharkov-to-hide-nuclear-research-russian-mod-says-1093784030.html

Nationalists Blew Up Institute Building in Kharkov to Hide Nuclear Research, Russian MoD Says

Nationalists Blew Up Institute Building in Kharkov to Hide Nuclear Research, Russian MoD Says

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service previously reported obtaining evidence that Kiev was working on building nuclear weapons and that the US was aware of it... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian nationalists blew up one of the buildings belonging to the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology in order to conceal evidence of the nuclear research conducted there, the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev, has stated. The Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology was the first institution in the USSR to carry out nuclear fission. In 1948, it became the base of education of Soviet nuclear physicists and worked on the USSR's project to build its first nuke. The institute later focused on researching nuclear energy and nuclear reactor construction.While Ukraine agreed to export all of its highly enriched Uranium to Russia back in 2010, the country received shipments of low enriched uranium from the US as compensation.Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin stated last week that his agency had obtained evidence that Ukraine was working on building nuclear weapons and that the US was aware of it. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February 2022 threatened that he could withdraw his country from the Budapest Memorandum – a pact under which Ukraine agreed to give up Soviet-era nukes in exchange for security guarantees.All Entrances to Mariupol Mined as Ukrainian Military, Nationalists Use Humanitarian Ceasefires to RegroupMizintsev also reported on the situation in other Ukrainian cities, saying that all entrances and exits, those that weren’t destroyed, from Mariupol were mined by nationalists.He added that nationalists also roam the streets of the city, shooting indiscriminately and thus forcing people to stay in their homes.The National Defence Control Centre chief further said that Ukrainian nationalists and military use the ceasefires negotiated to organise humanitarian corridors for civilians to move to new and better positions. Mizintsev added that the Russian military monitors the civilian evacuation process and the Ukrainian military's movements with the use of drones when humanitarian corridors are opened.

