Meta Will Allow Calls for Violence Against Russians & Praise of Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion - Reports

The media giant has been at the center of controversy regarding its policies on political ads and political bias in general, but such a move could be deemed... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

Meta has made a temporary change to its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian people and Russian soldiers, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement via Twitter."As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," a Meta spokesperson reportedly said in a statement.Calls for violence against Russian soldiers will be considered permissible by the company, but not against prisoners of war, the report said.The change reportedly applies to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.The Azov Battalion recently triggered outrage after its members were captured greasing bullets with pork fat, for use against Muslim (Chechen) soldiers, in a video shared by Ukraine’s National Guard on Twitter. The footage, in which they referred to Chechen soldiers as "Kadyrov orcs," was ultimately deleted, but not by Twitter: the platform attached a label to it, saying, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

