Made in India Boeing, Airbus Parts Can Be Exported to Russia Averting Sanctions: Aviation Expert

Boeing and Airbus have stopped sending spare parts to Russia, prompting Russian airlines to source these items from third countries.

2022-03-11T14:49+0000

2022-03-11T14:49+0000

2022-03-11T14:49+0000

Hundreds of Indian firms producing aeronautical spare parts of Western-origin commercial aircraft may rescue Russian airlines facing a crisis due to the US-led "economic war", an aviation expert says.Airplane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus have announced the suspension of parts, maintenance, and technical support for Russian airlines, as well as major operations in Moscow, following Russia launching a special military operation in Ukraine.Vardhan says that Indian manufacturers are supplying spare parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft to several countries under contractual arrangements."Indian manufacturers are bound to adhere to the contractual agreement, which sometimes also specifies the countries to which they can supply and where they can't. If Russia comes under the open market, which I think it would, then Boeing or Airbus cannot impose restrictions", Vardhan, former CEO of state-owned airline Vayudoot, underlined.Over 275 Indian suppliers manufacture critical systems and components, including aerostructures, wire harnesses, composites, forgings, avionics mission systems, and ground support equipment, for some of Boeing's most advanced commercial aircraft.Similarly, airlines using Airbus aircraft are sourcing components and services from more than 45 Indian suppliers.If Airbus and Boeing can impose restrictions in changed circumstances, Vardhan responded that the contractual agreement would not be altered in such a drastic manner. However, Indian firms cannot divert directly imported components to third parties.On Thursday, Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, said that Russia would look for opportunities to source components from countries like Turkey and India.Airbus and Boeing's airplanes account for almost two-thirds of the Russian fleet. It is estimated that Russian airlines have 332 Boeing manufactured planes and 304 Airbus aircraft. Russia's aviation industry, dominated by Aeroflot airlines, accounted for about 6% of flights worldwide last year.

