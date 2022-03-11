International
BREAKING: Biden Says US Moved Over 12,000 Troops to Borders With Russia to Defend NATO
LIVE UPDATES: US to Establish Legal Authority to Ban Investment in Any Russian Economic Sector
LIVE UPDATES: US to Establish Legal Authority to Ban Investment in Any Russian Economic Sector
Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow since Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine.
russia, ukraine, sanctions, europe, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: US to Establish Legal Authority to Ban Investment in Any Russian Economic Sector

13:42 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 11.03.2022)
Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow since Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine.
The European Union is working on the issue of getting rid of Russian energy supplies, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said.
In 2021, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil, and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.
The plans comes amid a new round of sanctions imposed by European nations after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. The op started after the Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
The Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons. According to the MoD, a total of 3,213 military objects have been disabled since the op began.
Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
18:42 GMT 11.03.2022
EU, G7, Partners to Cancel Russia's Most-Favored-Nation Status in WTO
he EU, G7 countries and other partners will soon cancel the most-favored-nation treatment for Russia in the World Trade Organization (WTO), removing key trade advantages, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's vice president, said.
"The EU + @G7 + partners will soon stop treating Russia as a Most-Favoured Nation @WTO, removing key trade benefits. Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine must be countered with the full rigour of international law, incl. trade law. We will follow up with more sanctions," Dombrovskis tweeted.
18:23 GMT 11.03.2022
Critical Part of Freedom of Expression in Context of Speech: Meta on Its Policies Amid Situation in Ukraine
"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.
Earlier it was reported that Meta, parent company of the world's largest social networks Facebook and Instagram, is planning to allow publication of calls for violence against Russian soldiers in light of Russian military operation in Ukraine.
the media giant is going to allow posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a number of countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, Reuters said on Thursday in a report, citing internal company emails.

Calls for violence against Russian soldiers will be considered permissible by the company, but not against prisoners of war, the report said. Meta will also allow for praise of the right-wing Azov Battalion group, which is normally prohibited, the report added.
18:07 GMT 11.03.2022
US Continues to Flow Security Systems to Ukraine, Another Shipment on the Way – Official
The United States continues sending security systems to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia and another shipment will be on the way to Europe in the next 24 hours, a senior US defense official said on Friday.
"We continue to flow security systems to Ukraine. There is another shipment on the way in the next 24 hours into Europe. So, it's happening even as we speak. We're going to continue to flow resources to Ukraine as fast and as much as we can," the official said during a press briefing.
18:04 GMT 11.03.2022
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Biden: US Moved Over 12,000 Troops to Borders With Russia to Defend NATO
18:02 GMT
16:58 GMT 11.03.2022
White House: Biden, Zelensky Discuss New Russia Sanctions, Surging Assistance to Kiev
President Joseph Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed new Western sanctions against Russia and growing security and economic aid to Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.
"President Biden highlighted how the United States is continuing to surge security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine," the readout said. "He also updated President Zelensky on the actions the United States is taking today in coordination with the G7 and the EU to further raise the costs on Russia."
16:38 GMT 11.03.2022
Switzerland, in Connection With Situation in Ukraine, Closes Skies to Aircraft of Parties to Conflict, States Providing Military Support to Them
Switzerland is closing its air space for planes belonging to parties to the conflict in Ukraine as well as flights from other countries if they are to provide military support to one of the sides, the Swiss Federal Council said on Friday.
"In light of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Federal Council has considered what to do with requests for passage over the Swiss territory in the context of this armed conflict. The council has decided that it will not allow flights of military planes of the parties to conflict for military purposes, [flights] of other states' military planes to provide military support to the sides of the conflict, specifically by delivering military equipment," the council said in a statement.
Exceptions will be made for humanitarian flights, including those transporting the wounded.
16:35 GMT 11.03.2022
Ukrainian Biolabs Were Engaged in Scientific Research, Not Bio-Weapons Capabilities Development, US Defense Official Says
16:33 GMT 11.03.2022
European Commission Head: EU Will Deny Russia Most Favoured Nation Status
16:26 GMT 11.03.2022
UN Under Secretary General Says Organisation Not Aware of Any Biological Weapons Programs Run in Ukraine
16:21 GMT 11.03.2022
UN Calls on Russia, Ukraine to Intensify Peace Talks - Senior Defense Official
The United Nations is urging Russia and Ukraine to intensify peace negotiations to resolve the conflict between them, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.
“The need for negotiations to stop the war in Ukraine could not be more urgent. We note the three round of talks held thus far between Ukrainian and Russian delegations. We call for such efforts to intensify,” DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting.
15:50 GMT 11.03.2022
White House: US Will Get Legal Authority to Ban Future Investment in Any Sector of Russian Economy
15:46 GMT 11.03.2022
Putin-Lukashenko Meeting Ended, It Lasted More Than 5 Hours
15:39 GMT 11.03.2022
Biden Says US, European Allies to Take Steps to Deny Favored Nations Status to Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks a the DNC Winter Meeting at the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 10, 2022 in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Biden: US, Allies to Revoke Russia's 'Most Favored Nation' Trade Status
15:33 GMT
15:31 GMT 11.03.2022
Ukrainian President Zelensky Says He Spoke With Biden About Further Steps to Support Kiev's Defence and Sanction Pressure on Moscow
15:10 GMT 11.03.2022
Macron Says He Will Talk to Putin Again in Coming Hours
15:09 GMT 11.03.2022
German Channels ARD, ZDF Resume Broadcasting From Moscow
German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF announced on Friday they would resume reporting from their offices in Moscow after a week-long interruption.
"ARD and ZDF will resume broadcasting from their studios in Moscow in the coming days. It was suspended last weekend to examine the implications of a new media law in Russia, which, among other things, imposes fines for information about the Russian armed forces and the war in Ukraine that the Russian government considers false," a press statement read.
Based on the analysis, ARD and ZDF decided to resume coverage from Moscow namely of "political, economic and social developments in Russia," while reporting on the situation in Ukraine will be performed from other locations.
The Moscow correspondents will cover the decisions made by the Russian government, the public response, including the protest movement against Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the reaction of Russian elites, as well as the impact of sanctions on daily life in the country, the media said.
15:07 GMT 11.03.2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Nationalists Blew Up Institute Building in Kharkov to Hide Nuclear Research, Russian MoD Says
15:06 GMT
14:53 GMT 11.03.2022
Harris Says She Sees No Signs of Putin Engaging in 'Serious' Diplomacy on Ukraine
The United States sees no indication of Russian President Vladimir Putin engaging in "serious" diplomacy with regard to the Ukraine crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.
"From the beginning, the United States has been attempting sincerely to engage in diplomacy, actively," Harris said at a press conference with the Romanian president. "And from everything that we know and have witnessed, Putin shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy."
14:49 GMT 11.03.2022
Poland to Receive Over $1.1Bln From EU for Ukrainian Refugees
Poland will receive more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the European Union as part of assistance to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia's special military operation, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
"Already tonight, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in response to my speech, has made it clear that funds will be much higher. It was about funds in excess of 1 billion euros. We can say that we have succeeded here. The amount will be increased manyfold," Morawiecki told reporters in Paris, where a two-day informal meeting of EU heads of government has been taking place.
According to the Polish prime minister, the financial side is currently especially important since the EU is facing several crises at the same time, including the security crisis related to the situation in and around Ukraine, and the global economic crisis.
"We need to behave responsibly in this crisis in terms of the budget," Morawiecki added.
To date, over 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, have entered Poland since the beginning of Russia's military operation, according to the Polish Border Guard. According to the UN refugee agency, more than 2.5 million people have already left Ukraine to neighboring countries.
14:48 GMT 11.03.2022
Turkish Embasse Moves From Kiev to Chernovtsy
