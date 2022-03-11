LIVE UPDATES: US to Establish Legal Authority to Ban Investment in Any Russian Economic Sector

Critical Part of Freedom of Expression in Context of Speech: Meta on Its Policies Amid Situation in Ukraine

"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.

Earlier it was reported that Meta, parent company of the world's largest social networks Facebook and Instagram, is planning to allow publication of calls for violence against Russian soldiers in light of Russian military operation in Ukraine.

the media giant is going to allow posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a number of countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, Reuters said on Thursday in a report, citing internal company emails.



Calls for violence against Russian soldiers will be considered permissible by the company, but not against prisoners of war, the report said. Meta will also allow for praise of the right-wing Azov Battalion group, which is normally prohibited, the report added.