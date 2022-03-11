International
BREAKING: Unidentified Object Falls From Sky in Croatia, Two Parachutes Discovered at Crash Site - Police
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/kiev-will-no-longer-procure-russian-nuclear-fuel-ukrainian-company-energoatom-says-1093765977.html
Kiev Will No Longer Procure Russian Nuclear Fuel, Ukrainian Company Energoatom Says
Kiev Will No Longer Procure Russian Nuclear Fuel, Ukrainian Company Energoatom Says
Previously, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging to ensure their safety immediately.
2022-03-11T06:34+0000
2022-03-11T07:42+0000
ukraine
russia
nuclear fuel
nuclear power
nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101634/78/1016347855_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_b306151006e27b3a097d7f07df51d596.jpg
Previously, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging to ensure their safety immediately.The situation with nuclear facilities in Ukraine remains tense. Moscow earlier noted that Ukrainian radical formations around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant attempted a provocation against Russian forces, which involved a sabotage group.At the same time, the Russian MoD stated that Ukrainian nationalists had earlier mined a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, as they are planning to blow it up and accuse Russia of attacking the facility.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, striking military infrastructure with precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin said that the op was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, against whom Kiev has been waging an eight-year war. He stressed that the goal of the operation is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.According to the Russian MoD, 3,213 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities have so far been destroyed during the operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101634/78/1016347855_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_7614be6e5bc1079e52d20b0ead1fb032.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, nuclear fuel, nuclear power, nuclear power plant

Kiev Will No Longer Procure Russian Nuclear Fuel, Ukrainian Company Energoatom Says

06:34 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 11.03.2022)
© Wikipedia / Maxim GavrilyukUkraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo)
Ukraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© Wikipedia / Maxim Gavrilyuk
SubscribeGoogle news
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
For the last decade and a half, Ukraine, which possesses four active nuclear plants, has been attempting to transfer away from Russian fuel to a more expensive American variant produced by Westinghouse.

"Energoatom completely refuses to purchase Russian nuclear fuel", the company said on its Telegram channel.

Previously, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging to ensure their safety immediately.
The situation with nuclear facilities in Ukraine remains tense. Moscow earlier noted that Ukrainian radical formations around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant attempted a provocation against Russian forces, which involved a sabotage group.
© President of the Ukraine Press-Service / Go to the photo bankRovenskaya nuclear power plant in Kuznetsovsk
Rovenskaya nuclear power plant in Kuznetsovsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Rovenskaya nuclear power plant in Kuznetsovsk
© President of the Ukraine Press-Service
/
Go to the photo bank
At the same time, the Russian MoD stated that Ukrainian nationalists had earlier mined a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, as they are planning to blow it up and accuse Russia of attacking the facility.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, striking military infrastructure with precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin said that the op was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, against whom Kiev has been waging an eight-year war. He stressed that the goal of the operation is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
According to the Russian MoD, 3,213 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities have so far been destroyed during the operation.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала