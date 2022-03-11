https://sputniknews.com/20220311/kiev-will-no-longer-procure-russian-nuclear-fuel-ukrainian-company-energoatom-says-1093765977.html

Kiev Will No Longer Procure Russian Nuclear Fuel, Ukrainian Company Energoatom Says

Previously, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging to ensure their safety immediately.

Previously, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised concerns over the situation with Ukrainian nuclear facilities, urging to ensure their safety immediately.The situation with nuclear facilities in Ukraine remains tense. Moscow earlier noted that Ukrainian radical formations around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant attempted a provocation against Russian forces, which involved a sabotage group.At the same time, the Russian MoD stated that Ukrainian nationalists had earlier mined a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, as they are planning to blow it up and accuse Russia of attacking the facility.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, striking military infrastructure with precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin said that the op was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, against whom Kiev has been waging an eight-year war. He stressed that the goal of the operation is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.According to the Russian MoD, 3,213 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities have so far been destroyed during the operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

