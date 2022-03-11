https://sputniknews.com/20220311/indian-actress-forced-to-strip-at-knifepoint-as-miscreants-recorded-the-act-1093769408.html

Indian Actress Forced to Strip at Knifepoint as Miscreants Recorded the Act

The 35-year-old Indian actress, whose identity has been kept under wraps, has played several supporting roles in Tamil-language films from southern India. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

In a shocking incident in India’s Chennai city, an actress was forced to strip at knifepoint, sexually assaulted, filmed, and robbed of her jewellery by two criminals who were later arrested on Friday.The criminals, identified as Kannadasan and Selvakumar, barged into the actress’ house wearing masks on Monday night in the Valasarvakam area of Chennai.While one of them asked her to strip, the other recorded the act on his mobile phone.The actress accused the criminals of looting gold jewellery worth INR 130,000 ($1,697) and other valuables.After the incident, the actress filed a police complaint against the accused, who were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. They purportedly confessed to their crime while revealing that they had smashed the phone with which they had filmed her.

